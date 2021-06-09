Meneses, Portland get
jump in series with NH
Joey Meneses doesn't project as a top prospect in the Boston Red Sox' organization. He's undrafted, 29 years old and has played only one season above Double-A (2018, with Philadelphia's Triple-A team, Lehigh Valley).
But on Tuesday night, Meneses showed the kids how it's done. Batting fourth as the DH in the Portland lineup, Meneses doubled home one run in the first inning then cracked a three-run homer in the seventh inning as the Sea Dogs rallied for a 9-8 victory over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in a Double-A Northeast game at Hadlock Field.
The Sea Dogs trailed 7-1 in the fourth inning before coming all the way back. They scored two runs in the fourth, two in the fifth and took the lead on Meneses' homer in the seventh. The Fisher Cats tied it at 8 with a run in the eighth, but the hosts regained the lead on Ryan Fitzgerald's RBI double in the bottom half of the inning.
Closer Jose Adames pitched a spotless ninth, fanning the side, for his ninth save as the Sea Dogs took the opener of a six-game series that continues through Sunday afternoon.
Leadoff man Samad Taylor homered for New Hampshire, which finished with 13 hits. Portland had 14 hits.