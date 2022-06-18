THERE’S a scene in the movie “Moneyball” where Oakland A’s General Manager Billy Beane, played by actor Brad Pitt, and A’s assistant coach Ron Washington (Brent Jennings) visit Scott Hatteberg (Chris Pratt) at his home. Hatteberg is a catcher no longer in professional baseball because of an elbow injury.
Beane: How’s the elbow, Scott?
Hatteberg: You know, it’s good. It’s really good. It’s great. … Ah, I can’t throw the ball — at all.
Beane: You’ve thrown your last ball from behind home plate is what I’d say. The good news is we want you at first. We want you to play first base for the Oakland A’s.
Hatteberg (surprised): OK, well, I’ve only ever played catcher.
Beane: Scott, you’re not a catcher anymore. If you were, our call wouldn’t be the only one you got when your contract expired.
Hatteberg: Hey, no, listen. I appreciate it.
Beane: You’re welcome.
Hatteberg: The thing is, uh …
Beane: You don’t know how to play first base. Scott, it’s not that hard, Scott. Tell ‘em, Wash.
Washington: It’s incredibly hard.
Former Merrimack resident Mickey Gasper, a catcher in high school and college, had an experience similar to Hatteberg’s when he was selected by the New York Yankees in the 27th round of the 2018 draft.
“When I heard my name called, they said, “First baseman Mickey Gasper,” Gasper recalled. “I was like, ‘Oh. OK’ News to me.
“I was just thrilled to hear my name called. I would have played left field if they wanted me to.”
Gasper, 26, is a member of the Double-A Somerset Patriots, the Yankees’ affiliate in the Eastern League. The Patriots are scheduled to wrap up a seven-game series with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats today (1:35 p.m.) in Manchester.
Unlike Hatteberg, Gasper’s catching career wasn’t derailed by injury. He has played both catcher and first base for Somerset this season, and is hoping his ability to play both positions will help him progress through professional baseball.
“There were a couple injuries at the beginning (of the season) that opened up some time behind the plate for me and then when those guys got back, there were some openings at first base for me, so I think my versatility is helping me stay in the lineup,” Gasper said. “I’m just trying to take it day by day and be ready to go when my name’s in the lineup.”
Gasper was primarily a catcher at Merrimack High School and then at Bryant University, but did get some significant time at first base with the Nashua Silver Knights in the Futures Collegiate Baseball League and with the Cape Cod League’s Brewster Whitecaps before he turned pro. It’s been a mix of the two positions since then.
“Now I feel comfortable over there (first base) and I feel comfortable behind the plate,” Gasper said. “My defense has come a long way since I got into pro ball.
“I always knew I could play (first base), but at the same time I thought my catching was going to be a factor in me moving up through professional baseball. I think versatility helps people move up just as well.”
Gasper was named the Northeast Conference’s Player of the Year following his junior season at Bryant. As a senior, he started 40 games behind the plate, 10 as a designated hitter and three at first base. He hit .340 that season (70 for 206) with 13 doubles, two triples and 43 RBIs. He also led the team in runs scored (59) and home runs (eight).
Gasper is versatile at the plate as well, and offense continues to be a strong part of his game. He’s a switch-hitter who entered the weekend batting .292 with three home runs and eight RBIs in 65 at-bats this season. He was also third on the team in both on-base percentage (.418) and OPS (.910).
He hit two home runs — both from the right side — during a 4-3 victory over Akron on June 9.
“I’m feeling like a complete hitter right now,” he said.
Gasper, who took extra hitting at Merrimack High School this week, has battled through injuries as well. He missed the last two weeks of spring training and the first week of the season this year while recovering from a broken ankle. He also missed four months last season when surgery was required for a dislocated thumb — an injury that happened during a play at the plate when he was catching.
After his thumb healed, he was called up to Double-A and spent 10 games with Somerset as a catcher last season. He said there’s enough hours in the day to get in the necessary defensive work at both catcher and first base.
“There are also enough coaches here accessible to me who are ready to work and get after it with me that doing both is very doable,” he explained. “I have the ability to take ground balls during batting practice and catch bullpens before or after, so there’s opportunities there. It’s really about putting in the work. It’s definitely taxing. It’s definitely hard work, but at the same time, this is my job.
“I’m doing so much of both, I’m feeling confident in both, and that’s really all it is. Defense is all about wanting the ball hit to you and if you have the confidence in yourself to make the play, nine out of 10 times you usually do. I’m feeling really good at both positions. I don’t mind one way or the other. I feel like I can help the team win at either spot.”