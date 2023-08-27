Football

The following are the 20 NHIAA players selected to the Joe Yukica Player of the Year Preseason Watch List:

Ryder Aubin (Dover) QB/DB; Elia Bahuma (Concord) RB/DB; Danny Black (Bedford) QB; JJ Bright (Souhegan) RB/LB; Romy Jain (Souhegan) QB; Scott Hershberger (Campbell) RB/LB; Caden Michaud (Pinkerton) RB/DB;