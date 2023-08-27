The following are the 20 NHIAA players selected to the Joe Yukica Player of the Year Preseason Watch List:
Ryder Aubin (Dover) QB/DB; Elia Bahuma (Concord) RB/DB; Danny Black (Bedford) QB; JJ Bright (Souhegan) RB/LB; Romy Jain (Souhegan) QB; Scott Hershberger (Campbell) RB/LB; Caden Michaud (Pinkerton) RB/DB;
Ty Miles (Londonderry) OL/DL; Angus Moss (Portsmouth/Oyster River) Slot/DB; Memphis Patterson (Pelham) OL/DL; Jack Service (Trinity) QB/OLB; Kevin Sheridan (Bedford) TE/DE; Jeff Vidou (Hanover) RB/LB;
Joey Packowski (Pinkerton) OL/DL; Dylan Kim (Windham) OL/DL; Jake Schena (Londonderry) RB/DB; Connor McFarland (Memorial) QB/DB; Max Durkin (Portsmouth/Oyster River) OL/DL; Mike MacDonough (Bishop Guertin) QB; Zach Rezaoui (Merrimack) OL/DL.
The watch list was created to promote the Yukica Player of the Year Award in its inaugural season.
The winner doesn’t have to come from the list.
Semifinalists will be announced Nov. 2, with three finalists announced Nov. 16. The winner will be announced Nov. 23.
Baseball
Fisher Cats game washed out
The New Hampshire Fisher Cats were leading Binghamton 5-1 in the third inning when rain came and forced the cancellation of Sunday’s Eastern League game at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester.
Tickets for the game can be exchanged at the box office for equal or lesser value for any remaining game this season.
The Fisher Cats headed to Reading for a six-game series starting Tuesday. They have three remaining six-game series: at Reading, at Bowie, and home to Somerset, starting Sept. 12, for the final six games of the season.