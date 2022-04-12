MANCHESTER — What type of team will the New Hampshire Fisher Cats have this season? That’s what Fisher Cats manager Cesar Martin was asked before Tuesday night’s home opener against Hartford.
“That’s a good question,” Martin said. “I’m still learning about the team that we have. Obviously I know all of them (the players) because I saw them in spring training, but not many were here last year. We’re still learning about the players.
“Right now we seem like we have a little bit of everything — a mix. Some guys with power. Some guys who put the ball in play. Some guys with speed.”
New Hampshire opened the season by winning two of three games against Portland. After dropping the opener 11-6, the Fisher Cats beat the Sea Dogs 3-0 and 6-2. Fisher Cats pitching had a stretch of 17 scoreless innings against the Sea Dogs.
“We have good pitching,” Martin said. “Young arms.”
Last season the Fisher Cats led the Eastern League — then known as the Double A Northeast League — in on-base percentage (.341) and ranked second in batting average (.259).
Martin said he’d like to have a team that’s aggressive on the bases.
“I like stealing bases, but you need to have speed,” he said. “You need to have that type of team. It all depends on the type of team that you have, and as I said before that’s something that we’re learning right now. Maybe in two or three weeks we’ll know exactly what kind of team we have.”
.
New Hampshire’s current roster includes five of Toronto’s Top 25 prospects, as ranked by MLB.com: infielder Orelvis Martinez (No. 2), pitcher Hagen Danner (No. 17), pitcher Adrian Hernandez (No. 18), pitcher Joey Murray (No. 24) and outfielder Sebastian Espino (No. 25). Danner is the only player on the team who is on Toronto’s 40-man roster.
.
Hartford, Colorado’s AA affiliate, could be the next stop for Bedford’s Grant Lavigne, who is currently playing for High-A Spokane in the Northwest League.
The Rockies selected Lavigne, a first baseman, with the 42nd pick in the 2018 draft. He split the 2021 season between Low-A Fresno and Spokane. In 104 games he hit .264 with a .380 on-base percentage, nine home runs, 58 RBIs and 18 doubles.
Through three games this season, Lavigne is hitting a team-high .417 (5-for-12) with one home run and four RBIs.
.
Infielder Spencer Horwitz is off to a fast start at the plate for the Fisher Cats. He’s 5-for-11 (.455) with three RBIs. His five hits lead the team.
Horwitz entered Tuesday’s game with a seven-game hitting streak dating back to last season. He was promoted from Class A Vancouver to New Hampshire last September and went 6-for-16 with two doubles and two home runs during his time with the Fisher Cats ...
Wednesday’s probable starters are Elvis Luciano (New Hampshire) and Karl Kauffmann (Hartford). Luciano is one of 11 current Fisher Cats who were with the team last season.