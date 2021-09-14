Pete Rose, baseball’s all-time hits leader who is still serving a lifetime ban from baseball, is the headline guest at this year’s Granite State Baseball Dinner.
The dinner will be Saturday, Nov. 20, at the Doubletree Manchester Downtown. The New Hampshire Fisher Cats have put on the dinner for the past 14 years, raising money for the Fisher Cats Foundation and Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth.
Also present will be former Red Sox players Luis Tiant, Rico Petrocelli, Bernie Carbo and Dick Drago. All four were on the 1975 Sox, who fell to Rose’s Cincinnati Reds in that year’s World Series, four games to three. That series, regarded by many baseball historians as one of the greatest ever played, is the theme for this year’s dinner, said Fisher Cats Director of Hospitality and Special Events Stephanie Fournier.
Rose, 80, was suspended from baseball in 1989 for betting on baseball games while he managed the Reds from 1984-89. He played 25 seasons for the Reds, Philadelphia Phillies and Montreal Expos, amassing 4,256 hits, most in baseball history.
Suspension from baseball means Rose cannot hold a job within baseball, nor is he eligible for election to the Baseball Hall of Fame.
The Fisher Cats work with the Ted Williams Foundation every year to recruit a well-known player for the Granite State Baseball Dinner, explained Fisher Cats spokesman Tyler Murray.
Murray said Rose’s ban from professional involvement in baseball was not a factor, since the dinner is a charity event. Rose’s ban is not mentioned on the event program.
“It should be fun,” Murray said.
Staff writer Josie Albertson-Grove contributed to this report.