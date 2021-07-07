BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – LJ Talley and Vinny Capra each delivered a pair of hits, but the New Hampshire Fisher Cats fell 5-3 to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Wednesday night at Mirabito Stadium.
Binghamton (20-34) scored twice in the bottom of the first inning and did not give up the lead the rest of the night. Adam Oller (W, 3-3) allowed two earned runs in 5.1 innings to earn the win. Tom Hackimer tossed two shutout frames to earn his first save.
Jake Mangum bunted for a hit to start the game, Nick Meyer singled, and Carlos Cortes doubled in a run. A sacrifice fly by Mark Vientos put the Rumble Ponies up 2-0.
The Fisher Cats (23-30) scored in the top of the third inning. Singles by Rodrigo Vigil and Demi Orimoloye started the frame. Reggie Pruitt reached on a bunt to load the bases, and Vigil scored when Austin Martin grounded into a double play.
The Rumble Ponies responded to take a 4-1 lead in bottom of the third inning when Luis Carpio ripped a two-run homer off Fisher Cats starter Elvis Luciano (L, 0-1).
The Fisher Cats continued to chip away, closing to within 4-3 with runs in the fourth and sixth. Talley doubled and Vinny Capra singled to lead off the fourth, then Tanner Kirwer reached on a fielder's choice to drive in a run. A single by Otto Lopez, a double by Talley, and an infield single by Vinny Capra brought home another run in the sixth.
Binghamton put together a pair of doubles to extend the lead to 5-3 in the bottom of the seventh inning. After a two-base hit by Mangum, Cortes delivered his second two-run double.
The Fisher Cats play again on Thursday in Binghamton at 6:35 p.m.