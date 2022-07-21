Although many of the Red Sox’ top prospects are either playing above the Double-A level (right-handed pitcher Brayan Bello and first baseman Triston Casas) or below it (shortstop Marcelo Mayer and second baseman Nick Yorke), infielder/outfielder Ceddanne Rafaela is a player local Red Sox fans may want to keep an eye on when the Portland Sea Dogs come to Manchester this weekend.

The Sea Dogs — Boston’s Double-A affiliate in the Eastern League — are scheduled to begin a three-game series against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats tonight at Delta Dental Stadium.