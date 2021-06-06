The Binghamton Rumble Ponies hit three two-run homers in the seventh inning on Sunday to pick up a 9-6 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at Delta Dental Stadium.
Binghamton won five of the six games in its week-long series with the Fisher Cats.
The Fisher Cats led 2-1 entering the top of the sixth thanks to solo home runs by Austin Martin (first inning) and Nick Podkul (fifth inning).
Binghamton took a 3-2 lead in the sixth with a pair of runs before breaking things open in the seventh with six runs. Will Toffey, Hayden Senger and Desmond Lindsay all hit two-run homers in the seventh for the Rumble Ponies (9-20).
The Fisher Cats (10-19) rallied in the late innings, scoring once in the eighth before threatening again in the ninth. New Hampshire loaded the bases in the ninth and scored a pair of runs on Brock Lundquist’s single, but Binghamton’s Jared Robinson ended the threat to pick up a save.
Tony Dibrell earned the win for Binghamton.
New Hampshire starting pitcher Kyle Johnston gave up just one run and struck out eight in five innings of work. Sean Rackowski took the loss for the Fisher Cats.
Martin and Demi Orimoloye had two hits apiece for New Hampshire.
The Fisher Cats start a six-game series in Portland, Maine, on Tuesday night against the Sea Dogs.