Samad Taylor

Samad Taylor of the Fisher Cats bats during Thursday's game against the Portland Sea Dogs at Delta Dental Stadium. Taylor doubled and scored on Chavez Young's single for New Hampshire's first run.

 ALLEGRA BOVERMAN/UNION LEADER

Jeisson Rosario picked a good time for his first homer of the season.

Rosario clubbed a three-run homer in the seventh inning, wiping out a deficit and helping the Portland Sea Dogs to a 4-2 victory over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in the seven-inning opener of a doubleheader on Thursday at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester.

The second game was postponed by rain and will be made up as part of a doubleheader Friday. The first game is scheduled to start at 5 p.m.

The Fisher Cats led 2-1 with one out in the seventh before Rosario connected off right-hander Jon Harris (L, 1-3).

Zack Kelly set down the Fishers in order in the bottom of the inning to notch his first save.

Pedro Castellanos hit a sixth-inning solo homer to account for Portland's other run.

The Fisher Cats built a 2-0 lead. Samad Taylor doubled and scored on a single by Chavez Young in the first inning, and Brock Lundquist hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

