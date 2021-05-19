A night after New Hampshire Fisher Cats pitching allowed 13 hits and nine walks to Portland Sea Dogs batters in a 12-6 loss, Wednesday night's game at Delta Dental Stadium played out as a pitchers' duel until the seventh.
However, a bases-loaded walk in the top of the seventh to Jeisson Rosario tied the game at 1-1 and Pedro Castellanos followed up with a sacrifice fly to give the Sea Dogs a lead they wouldn't relenquish in a 3-2 win.
Johan Mieses had a pair of hits for Portland (9-5), including a home run.
Down 3-1 entering the ninth, the Fisher Cats (5-9) made it interesting, with light-hitting Chris Bec scoring LJ Talley on an RBI single. But reliever Jose Adames retired Samad Taylor and Nick Podkul to end the game.
NH starter Kyle Johnston pitched 5-1/3 scoreless innings, striking out three, walking two and scattering four hits. But Portland got to the Fishers' bullpen, tagging reliever Brody Rodning with two runs and Andrew McInvale with one run.
For Portland, starter Enmanuel De Jesus went 3-2/3 innings, striking out seven and walking two while giving up just one run. Matthew Kent did yeoman's work in relief of De Jesus, tossing four scoreless innings. Adames closed the door over the final 1-1/3.
The Fisher Cats got on the board in the bottom of the fourth when Demi Orimoloye scored on a Kevin Vicuna single.