Yorke and Mayer

IF YOU attend tonight’s Eastern League game between the New Hampshire Fisher Cats and the visiting Portland Sea Dogs, you’ll see two of the top prospects in the Red Sox’ organization — shortstop Marcelo Mayer and second baseman Nick Yorke — working together and pulling the rope in the same direction, but that hasn’t always been the case.

Mayer and Yorke are both from California and were often in opposite dugouts during their travel ball careers. Mayer said although he didn’t know Yorke when they were younger, he has a vivid recollection of competing against him.