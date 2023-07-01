IF YOU attend tonight’s Eastern League game between the New Hampshire Fisher Cats and the visiting Portland Sea Dogs, you’ll see two of the top prospects in the Red Sox’ organization — shortstop Marcelo Mayer and second baseman Nick Yorke — working together and pulling the rope in the same direction, but that hasn’t always been the case.
Mayer and Yorke are both from California and were often in opposite dugouts during their travel ball careers. Mayer said although he didn’t know Yorke when they were younger, he has a vivid recollection of competing against him.
“I actually played against him quite a few times in Arizona tournaments,” Mayer said. “Didn’t have much of an opportunity to meet him off the field, but he used to not wear (batting gloves) and I tell him all the time to go back to that look. He’d go up with no BGs, just grab dirt — no grip on his wood bat — and rake. I was like, ‘Who’s this kid?’ Very old school.
“Obviously we worked together a lot in spring training — you work with all the middle infielders — but everyone is different, so you get a feel for everybody. It does take a little bit of time, but it’s not that big of a deal. You ask questions about where they like the feeds, how hard they like them, when they want them on the bag, the timing … all that stuff. Once you know that, it’s pretty simple. You just go out there and do your job.”
Boston selected Mayer fourth overall in the 2021 MLB draft, and Yorke was picked 17th in 2020. MLB.com has Mayer ranked as the No. 4 prospect in minor league baseball, and Yorke at No. 90. They were two of the three Red Sox prospects selected to play in this coming Saturday’s Futures Game, joining left-handed pitcher Shane Drohan, who is currently playing for Triple-A Worcester.
Yorke entered the weekend batting .282 with an .844 OPS in 61 games with the Sea Dogs this season. Mayer, who was promoted from High-A Greenville to Portland on May 30, was batting .169 in 22 games with the Sea Dogs (14 for 83).
Mayer, 20, hit .290 with 15 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 34 RBIs in 35 games with Greenville this year. He’s the youngest Boston prospect promoted to Double-A since 2009 (Anthony Rizzo).
“I think personally I’ve handled it (the move to Double-A) well,” Mayer said. “There are a few adjustments you have to make at every level as you go up. Obviously my numbers aren’t there, but I think I’ve had pretty good at-bats, hitting the ball hard, playing good defense. Like I said, there’s also a few adjustments I need to make if I want to be a big-leaguer.
“There’s no easy at-bats (in Double-A). You can’t give an at-bat away. You can’t really give a pitch away either. You have to be locked in. You really have to focus in on your at-bats and your approach.”
Mayer, who attended Eastlake High School in Chula Vista, California, split time between Low-A Salem and Greenville during the 2022 season, when he hit .280 with 30 doubles, 13 home runs and 53 RBIs. He also stole 17 bases in as many attempts.
The aspect of Mayer’s game that needs the most improvement?
“I’d say right now it’s probably my pitch selection,” he said. “(Focusing) on my zone and getting a pitch I can hammer.”
Mayer’s off-field adjustments since he arrived in Portland included acquiring a taste for lobster rolls.
“I’ve already had, like, six,” he said. “I like ’em now. When I signed in Boston, everyone was telling me to try a lobster roll and I hated it. I took one bite … threw it out. Tried it again when I got to Portland and ended up loving it. It’s been my go-to meal ever since I’ve been up here.”
The Fisher Cats and Sea Dogs will wrap up their six-game series Monday night in Manchester (7:05 p.m.). Although the Sea Dogs are on the road, Mayer said he knows New Hampshire is Red Sox country.
“I think it’s a known thing around the baseball world — not just baseball, every sport — New England, Boston in general, has pretty tough fans just because they’re passionate and love being at the games,” he said. “I went to a Red Sox game (Tuesday) and even though it was a Tuesday it was pretty much sold out. The atmosphere and the passion fans have up here is unmatched.”