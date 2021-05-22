Portland Sea Dogs pinch-hitter Roldani Baldwin delivered a 2-run triple in the top of the ninth to tie the game, then scored on a Pedro Castellanos single to give the Sea Dogs a 7-6 win over the Fisher Cats Saturday night at Delta Dental Stadium.
The Fisher Cats, who scored 24 runs in their previous two games, managed six runs on just three hits, but a pair of those were two-run homers from Chavez Young and Samad Taylor as they built a 6-3 lead.
Fishers' starter Simeon Woods Richardson went five innings, allowing three runs on five hits while striking out eight and walking one.
The teams conclude their series today at 1:35 p.m.