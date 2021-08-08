The New Hampshire Fisher Cats hit the road on a losing note Sunday, dropping a 10-5 decision to the Hartford Yard Goats before a crowd of 4,752 at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester.
Samad Taylor went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, LJ Talley hit a homer and Demi Orimoloye went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored for New Hampshire, which begins a 12-game road trip on Tuesday night in Harrisburg. The Fisher Cats return home Aug. 24 to start a series with Binghamton.
On Sunday, New Hampshire led 5-0 before the Colorado Rockies’ Double-A club roared back. The Yard Goats took their first lead in the eighth, scoring five runs against reliever Emerson Jimenez (1-3).
Coco Montes led the Hartford comeback, hitting a pair of two-run homers. He finished with five runs batted in.
Nate Griep (1-2) earned the victory by tossing a scoreless seventh.
Legendary football coach Bobby Bowden dies at 91
Legendary former Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden has died, the school announced Sunday morning. He was 91.
Bowden was diagnosed with a terminal medical condition last month. The Hall of Fame coach did not reveal specifics at the time, although his son Terry later told reporters that it was pancreatic cancer.
Bowden tested positive for COVID-19 in October and also was hospitalized in June for five days.
“Florida State University has lost a legend in the passing of Bobby Bowden,” university president John Thrasher said in a statement. “On behalf of everyone at FSU, Jean and I extend our deepest condolences to Ann and the Bowden family.
Bowden served as the coach at West Virginia from 1970-75 before joining the Florida State program in 1976. He posted a 315-98-4 record with the Seminoles and guided the school to two national titles (1993, 1999) and 12 ACC championships (1992-2000, 2002-03, 2005).
Bowden was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2006.
NASCAR: Larson prevails at Watkins Glen road course
After a five-race absence, Kyle Larson returned to victory lane on Sunday when he won the Go Bowling at the Glen NASCAR Cup Series race at the Watkins Glen International road circuit.
The victory was Larson’s fifth of the season and second on a road course. He won at Sonoma back in early June. It was the California native’s first win at the historic, seven-turn, 2.45-mile Watkins Glen track.
Chase Elliott of the Hendrick team wound up 2.43 seconds back. Martin Truex Jr., who won at the Glen in 2017, finished third. Truex was attempting to win his fourth race of the season.
Kyle Busch of JGR finished fourth while teammate Denny Hamlin was fifth.