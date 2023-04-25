MANCHESTER — Although baseball is a numbers game, Bedford’s Grant Lavigne will tell you good hitting isn’t always reflected by the numbers. That’s why he doesn’t read too much into his own statistics.
“The last few years I’ve tried not to put together statistical goals,” Lavigne said. “I just feel like sometimes chasing numbers can lead to pressing at the plate. When you press at the plate, you chase pitches and it kind of unravels from there.
“We have a bunch of different metrics like your hard-contact rate, if you don’t chase much … that kind of stuff. That’s what I try to focus on because it’s what I can control. If I go 0-for-4 with four lineouts, obviously it doesn’t look good in the box score, but it doesn’t mean you weren’t good at the plate.”
Lavigne, a 23-year-old first baseman, was in Manchester Tuesday night, when his Hartford Yard Goats — Colorado’s affiliate in the Eastern League — began a six-game series against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. He hit fourth in the Hartford batting order.
Lavigne was called up to Double-A Hartford midway through the 2022 season and hit .245 in 57 games (208 at-bats) with the Yard Goats. He had 14 extra-base hits (five home runs), 24 RBIs, 32 walks and struck out 66 times.
“Definitely more comfortable (at the Double-A level) after being up for almost half of last year,” he said. “Now that I’ve played a good amount of games at this level I kind of know what to expect at the plate, how to prepare and all that stuff. These pitchers … they know what they’re doing. They can control a lot of their offspeed pitches and they all have really good fastballs, but I think what it comes down to is being prepared as a hitter — knowing what you’re going to get and how you’re going to execute going into that day.”
Colorado selected Lavigne with the 42nd selection in the 2018 MLB draft. According to MLB.com, he’s the No. 18 prospect in the Rockies organization.
Lavigne was New Hampshire’s Gatorade Player of the Year in his sophomore and senior seasons at Bedford High School.
“Grant continues to get better every time I work with him,” Hartford hitting coach Tom Sutaris said. “He’s a student of the game and it’s kind of fun to work with him. Honestly, for a young guy, he’s still a consummate professional with the way he goes about his business.
“I just think he’s going to be a really good hitter with power. To be honest with you I prefer that more than a guy who’s just a power hitter and has a lot of swing and miss. I think he’s going to hit for high average and as he continues to learn he’s going to hit for some power — and he’s going to walk because he controls the strike zone about as well as anybody we have in our organization.”
The highlight of Lavigne’s season so far came on April 15, when he hit a three-run home run and had an RBI triple in a 5-1 victory over Reading.
“It definitely felt good,” he said. “I was working on trying to drive the ball in the air, especially to the (opposite) gap, for me left-center. If I can drive a ball in the air hard to that left-center gap then I know my swing is in a good spot, so the fact I was able to do that a few times that game really helped my confidence.”
Lavigne, who bats left-handed and throws righty, entered Tuesday’s game hitting .267 (12-for-45) with a .365 on-base percentage and a .422 slugging percentage in 12 games. He had four extra-base hits and five RBIs.
As he said earlier, however, putting together quality at-bats is the goal. Whether the numbers are good or bad, they don’t always paint an accurate picture.
“The Eastern League is a man’s league,” Sutaris said. “You have to be able to stay in the process because you’re going to have ups and downs in this game. The biggest thing I tell our hitters before the year even starts is to stay off the roller coaster. The roller coaster is not good.
“You can’t ride the highs and lows of this game because you’re never as bad as your worst low and you’re never as good as your best high, so being on that steady track of being consistent in what you do, the way you prepare and not chasing numbers is really, really important for these guys.”