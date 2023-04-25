Grant Lavigne
Buy Now

Bedford’s Grant Lavigne is shown last July making his Double-A debut for Hartford against the Fisher Cats in Manchester.

 Mark Bolton/Union Leader file

MANCHESTER — Although baseball is a numbers game, Bedford’s Grant Lavigne will tell you good hitting isn’t always reflected by the numbers. That’s why he doesn’t read too much into his own statistics.

“The last few years I’ve tried not to put together statistical goals,” Lavigne said. “I just feel like sometimes chasing numbers can lead to pressing at the plate. When you press at the plate, you chase pitches and it kind of unravels from there.