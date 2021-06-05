MANCHESTER – Samad Taylor hit two homers, Gabriel Moreno went deep off the hotel, and the New Hampshire Fisher Cats snapped a five-game losing streak with an 8-3 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Saturday at Delta Dental Stadium.
The Fisher Cats scored five times in the bottom of the eighth inning to snap a 3-3 tie. Nick Podkul walked and Otto Lopez singled. An errant throw on a pick-off attempt allowed Podkul to score the go-ahead run. After an Austin Martin walk, Moreno knocked in a run with a sacrifice fly. Jordan Groshans doubled to left and Taylor hit a three-run homer to right, becoming the first New Hampshire player to have a multi-homer game this season.
Curtis Taylor (W, 2-1) worked 2.2 innings of scoreless, hitless relief to earn the win. He struck out four. Andrew McInvale pitched a perfect ninth for New Hampshire (10-18). Moreno’s fourth home run of the season, a towering blast off the hotel in left center field, gave the Fisher Cats a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning after Otto Lopez led off with a single.
The Rumble Ponies (8-20) trimmed the lead to 2-1 in the top of the third, putting together a walk, a single, a wild pitch, and a sacrifice fly by Manny Rodriguez.
New Hampshire picked a run up in the bottom of the fourth inning with Taylor’s first homer of the game.
Binghamton tied the game at 3-3 in the top of the sixth inning. Matt Winaker drove in the first run with a single, and then scored on an error.
In his New Hampshire debut, Johnny Barbato allowed three runs (two earned) in 5.1 innings on six hits. He walked two and struck out five. Oscar De La Cruz took the loss for the Rumble Ponies.
The Fisher Cats and Rumble Ponies conclude the series on Sunday at 1:35 p.m at Delta Dental Stadium.