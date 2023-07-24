Wikelman Gonzalez, Brendan Cellucci and Luis Guerrero combined to pitch the seventh no-hitter in Portland Sea Dogs history in a 6-2 Eastern League win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Sunday at Hadlock Field.
NO HITTER!!!
Wikelman Gonzalez, Brendan Cellucci, and Luis Guerrero combined for 2nd no-hitter this year and 7th in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/itA1EVvIwr
— Portland Sea Dogs (@PortlandSeaDogs) July 23, 2023
Gonzalez pitched six innings in his second start for the Sea Dogs, allowing one run while walking four and striking out 10. He gave up a run in the top of the sixth when Steward Berroa walked with one out, stole second and third, and scored on a groundout by Alan Roden.
Cellucci added two scoreless innings, with one walk and one strikeout. Guerrero walked two batters in the ninth and allowed a run, but finished the no-hitter by retiring Dylan Rock on a ground ball to shortstop Chase Meidroth.
It's the second no-hitter of the season for the Sea Dogs. CJ Liu pitched a seven-inning no-hitter on May 5 against the Akron RubberDucks. Liu's no-hitter came on the one-year anniversary of Brayan Bello's seven-inning no-hitter against the Reading Fightin Phils.
Gonzalez, rated No. 11 among Red Sox's prospects by MLB.com, earned his first Double-A win. In his first start for Portland on July 16, he pitched six innings, allowing four hits, striking out nine and hitting one, but wound up with a no-decision.
Sunday's game was scoreless until New Hampshire scored in the top of the sixth. Portland then struck for six runs in the bottom of the inning, all with two outs. Tyler McDonough hit a two-run double to give Portland the lead. Matt Dolan added a two-run single, Elih Marrero followed with an RBI double, and Meidroth pinch hit for Trevor Story and added an RBI single.
Red Sox infielder Story made his third rehab appearance for the Sea Dogs. He started at shortstop and played six innings, going 1 for 2 with a walk.
Red Sox utility player Pablo Reyes continued his rehab assignment with Portland, starting in center field and going 0 for 4.