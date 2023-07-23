Wikelman Gonzalez, Brendan Cellucci and Luis Guerrero combined on a no-hitter for the Portland Sea Dogs in their 6-2 victory over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Sunday at Hadlock Field.
The no-hitter was the second this season for Portland pitching and the seventh in franchise history. The last time the Fisher Cats were no-hit was April 26, 2016, by two Trenton pitchers.
Gonzalez (1-0) permitted four walks and one run while fanning 10 over six innings. It was his second start since being called up from Greenville of the South Atlantic League. Cellucci worked two innings and permitted one walk, and Guerrero pitched the ninth, allowing two walks and one run. Both Fisher Cats runs were earned.
Jimmy Robbins (4-7) took the loss for New Hampshire, pitching five innings and five hits and two runs, both earned.
Portland’s big inning was the sixth, when it scored all six of its runs. The big blows came off the bats of Tyler McDonough (two-run double) and Matt Donlan (two-run single). The Sea Dogs finished with 11 hits.
Boston’s Trevor Story continued his rehab assignment, playing shortstop and getting two at-bats for Portland. He went 1-for-2 with a single.
The Fisher Cats returned home to open a six-game series against the Hartford Yard Goats. The series starts Tuesday night and runs through Sunday afternoon, with a day game (noon) set for Wednesday.
The return of Hartford means the return of Bedford’s Grant Lavigne, who entered play on Sunday batting .229 with 10 home runs and 28 RBIs in 288 at-bats this season.