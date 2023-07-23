Sea Dogs

Wikelman Gonzalez, Brendan Cellucci and Luis Guerrero combined on a no-hitter for the Portland Sea Dogs in their 6-2 victory over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Sunday at Hadlock Field.

The no-hitter was the second this season for Portland pitching and the seventh in franchise history. The last time the Fisher Cats were no-hit was April 26, 2016, by two Trenton pitchers.