Robertson
Fisher Cat Will Robertson loosens up before a game against Somerset last week at Delta Dental Stadium. He looks at walk-up music as something that “makes me feel good or gets me like happier or something that uplifts me a little bit.”

 Thomas Roy/Union Leader

W alking up to home plate in front of several thousand baseball fans, Riley Tirotta once found comfort in “The Joker,” but now turns to Virgil.

Tirotta started this season playing pro ball in Vancouver, where his “walk-up music” was a snippet from the Steve Miller Band’s 1973 song. With the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, who close out their 2023 campaign on Sunday, he has shifted from classic rock to hip hop.

Luis Quinones
Pitcher Luis Quinones, who is from Puerto Rico, says he uses his intro song, “P FKN R” by rapper Bad Bunny, in honor of his home island. “I’ve always been proud of being from there,” Quinones says.
Will Robertson
“Where I Come From” used to be the walk-up song for Will Robertson, from Loose Creek Missouri, but he has recently switched to “Your Love” by The Outfield, his mom’s favorite.