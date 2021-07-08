Brothers and Manchester Central graduates Jassiah and DeCory Francis will fight in the Northern New England Golden Gloves boxing tournament in Somersworth on Saturday.
Jassiah, 19, was a three-year starter for the Central varsity football team and a standout field athlete for the school’s track and field team before graduating last year. Jassiah, who will attend Hudson Valley Community College this fall, won the NHIAA Division I indoor individual championship and placed ninth at the New England meet in shot put and played in the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock senior football all-star game as a senior at Central.
DeCory, 24, played football, track and lacrosse at Central before graduating in 2014 and played football at Dean College, where he graduated from in 2019. He qualified for the indoor NHIAA Division I championship meet three times and the outdoor D-I meet twice in shot put and played in the CHaD football game. DeCory, who served as a captain at Dean College, will be an assistant coach for the Central football team this fall.
The brothers are coached by their uncle, Joey. Their grandfather, the late Joseph Francis Sr., was a five-time Golden Gloves champion.