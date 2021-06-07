American teenager Coco Gauff dispatched Tunisian Ons Jabeur, 6-3, 6-1, in 53 minutes Monday to advance to the quarterfinals of the French Open in Paris.
The win makes Gauff (17 years, 86 days) the youngest Grand Slam quarterfinalist since Nicole Vaidisova in 2006. She’s the youngest American Grand Slam quarterfinalist since Venus Williams in 1997 (U.S. Open). She’s also the youngest American woman to advance this far at Roland Garros since Jennifer Capriati in 1993.
“It means a lot to me,” Gauff told the media. “I have lost in the fourth round a couple times so it feels good to get over that hurdle. Today I played probably my best match so far in the tournament.”
Gauff, seeded 24th, won 13 of 17 points at the net and cashed in on four break-point chances for the victory.
“I just feel like this has been the most consistent tennis I have played at this level. Hopefully I can keep that going,” Gauff said.
Gauff will play Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic in the quarters. Krejcikova was a 6-2, 6-0 winner over American Sloane Stephens in the fourth round.
Also Monday, No. 17 Maria Sakkari advanced to her first Grand Slam quarterfinal with a 6-1, 6-3 upset of fourth-seeded American Sofia Kenin, last year’s runner-up. Sakkari won the match in one hour, eight minutes, becoming the first Greek woman to reach the quarters of a Grand Slam.
“I was stuck in the third round a lot of times, and that was an obstacle,” Sakkari said afterward. “I wanted to just kind of break that curse and make it to the fourth round. Now I’m excited to be in the quarterfinals for the first time.”
Kenin recorded just 14 winners against 32 unforced errors, including nine double faults.
Sakkari will play Poland’s Iga Swiatek in the quarters. The No. 8 seed defeated Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk 6-3, 6-4 in one hour, 32 minutes to advance.
Djokovic advances
Top seed Novak Djokovic won after losing the first two sets for the fifth time in his career on Monday, avoiding his earliest exit at the French Open since 2009 in the process.
Italian teen Lorenzo Musetti won the first two sets in tiebreaks against the top-ranked Serbian, but picked up just 17 total points the rest of the way before retiring in the fifth set.
Djokovic finally walked off the court after three hours and 27 minutes a 6-7 (7), 6-7 (2), 6-1, 6-0, 4-0 winner to improve to 24-3 on the season.
Musetti, 19, improved to 10-0 on tiebreaks this season, but couldn’t answer Djokovic after the strong start. It was Musetti’s Grand Slam debut and first time facing Djokovic.
Djokovic, 34, won the French Open title in 2016. He reached the final 16 in the men’s draw for a record 12th straight year, breaking the 11-year tie he held with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, who each reached the milestone from 2005-16.
Nadal, who has a record 13 French Open titles, defeated another Italian teen, No. 18 seed Jannik Sinner, in straight sets on Monday to reach his 15th quarterfinal in Paris.
Next up for Djokovic is No. 9 seed Matteo Berrettini of Italy, who advanced in a walkover when Federer pulled out on Sunday to rest his surgically repaired right knee.
“Big serve, big forehand — two big weapons,” Djokovic said of Berrettini. “He’s in form. He finished the last year very strong. He started this year strong as well. ... He just has so much firepower in his game. (I will) need to be at (my) best in order to have a chance to win.”
Also winning Monday was No. 10 seed Diego Schwartzman of Argentina, who dispatched German Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6 (9), 6-4, 7-5, although not with some struggles.
“I did many mistakes,” said Schwartzman. “I think at the beginning of the match, he had the first set very easy. I made a comeback. Then in the second I was two times a break down. Then in the third I was up, then I was not sure to close the match. It was a weird match, but it sometimes happens. The important thing is I won in three sets. I’m just thinking positively right now.”
Schwartzman will play Nadal, who defeated Sinner 7-5, 6-3, 6-0 in two hours and 20 minutes. Nadal converted nine of 14 break chances and finished with 31 winners and 30 unforced errors, compared to just 11 winners and 40 unforced errors by the 19-year-old Sinner.
Nadal, 35, is 10-1 in head-to-head matches with Schwartzman, including a win in the semifinals at Roland Garros in 2020.