The French Open lost a pair of former champions on Sunday — one on the court and one off.
Serena Williams was defeated in the fourth round at Roland Garros, while Roger Federer opted to withdraw from the French Open in order to save himself for Wimbledon.
Williams’ wait for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam singles title goes on after the American was beaten 6-3, 7-5 by an inspired Elena Rybakina in the French Open fourth round on Sunday.
From the moment the 21-year-old Rybakina, playing in only her seventh Grand Slam main draw, held her opening two service games without dropping a point, Williams looked in peril.
The seventh-seeded Williams bowed out to add yet another twist to a wildly unpredictable women’s event.
Williams remained philosophical in defeat, however, saying that her expectations coming into the tournament had not been high.
“I’m in a much better place than when I got here,” the American told reporters.
“You know, I was just literally trying to win a match, because it had been a really difficult season for me on the clay. Although I love the clay, I was, like, if I could just win a match. That’s kind of where I was kind of coming in.”
As Williams walked off Court Philippe Chatrier she stooped to pick up some clay dust — a hint perhaps that she feels time is running out to add to her three French Open titles.
She will, however, arrive at Wimbledon as one of the favorites as she tries to match Margaret Court’s 24 Grand Slam singles titles. Williams played down suggestions her gesture was a farewell to Roland Garros.
“I’m definitely not thinking about it at all,” she said. “I’m definitely thinking just about other things, not about that.”
Federer, meanwhile, withdrew on Sunday, a day after winning a tough third-round match, opting to save himself for the grass-court season.
“After discussions with my team, I decided that I should withdraw from the French Open today,” Federer said in a statement released by the French Tennis Federation.
“After two knee operations and more than a year of rehabilitation, it’s important that I listen to my body and not rush back into competition,” the 39-year-old added.
Federer, who has hardly played in the last 17 months because of a knee injury, suffered physically in his four-set, late-night victory over German Dominik Koepfer on Saturday and decided to end his Roland Garros campaign ahead of what would have been a punishing fourth-round match against Italian Matteo Berrettini.
He had said after Saturday’s match that he was pondering whether to participate in the second week of the claycourt Grand Slam as his season goal was Wimbledon, the grass-court major starting on June 28.
“We go through these matches ... we analyze them highly and look on what’s next and we’ll do the same tonight and tomorrow,” he said.
“Because I need to decide if I keep on playing or not, or is it not too much risk at this moment to keep pushing or is this just a perfect way to just take a rest.”