The line of Ashton Rome, Micah Ruel and Matt McGilvray struck for five goals and three assists to lead Team Fire to a 9-4 victory over Team Police in the 13th CHaD Battle of the Badges Hockey Classic at SNHU Arena in Manchester.
Friday’s game, played with no fans in the crowd because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, raised $192,000 (and counting) for programs at the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock.
Rome (Salem F.D.) and McGilvray (Gilmanton F.D.) each scored twice. Ruel (Rochester F.D.), Jake Paulsen (Candia F.D.), Garrett Meador (Conway F.D.), Nick Nault (Goffstown F.D.) and Kevin Crowder (Hollis F.D.) also scored for the winners. Starting goalie Jeremy Bonan (Plymouth F.D.) made 21 saves in the first period.
Police’s Chris Plummer scored a goal and added two assists. He leads the all-time badges scoring with 26 points (13 goals, 13 assists). Dan Conley (Goffstown), Bryan Lamontagne (Hampstead) and Kyle Manlow (North Hampton) also scored for Police.