Former New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo came off the bench for an injured Trey Lance and guided the San Francisco 49ers to a 27-7 victory against the NFC West rival Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif.
Garoppolo completed 13 of 21 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown and also scored on a 1-yard sneak with 1:51 remaining to clinch the victory for the 49ers (1-1).
Buccaneers 20, Saints 10: Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady threw a tiebreaking touchdown pass to Breshad Perriman to lift the visiting Buccaneers. Brady, who was 0-4 against the Saints in the regular season and 1-0 in the playoffs since joining the Buccaneers two years ago, completed just 18 of 34 for 190 yards, but Mike Edwards’ 68-yard interception return for a touchdown and Ryan Succop’s pair of 47-yard field goals enabled the Buccaneers (2-0) to end a seven-game losing streak against the Saints in the regular season.
Dolphins 42, Ravens 38: Tua Tagovailoa rallied the Dolphins from a 21-point deficit in the fourth quarter and his sixth touchdown pass of the game with 14 seconds remaining pushed Miami past Baltimore. Tagovailoa shrugged off two first-half interceptions and threw a 7-yard laser to Jaylen Waddle for the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter, marching 68 yards in six plays to respond to Justin Tucker’s 51-yard field goal, a kick that gave Baltimore a brief 38-35 lead with 2:18 on the clock.
Tagovailoa completed 36 of 50 passes for 469 yards and six TD passes, outdueling Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Jackson had nine carries for 119 yards and threw three TD passes for Baltimore, but it wasn’t enough.
Jets 31, Browns 30: Rookie Garrett Wilson caught a 15-yard touchdown pass with 22 seconds remaining as the visiting Jets pulled off a comeback. The Jets (1-1) snapped a 13-game losing streak in September by overcoming a 30-17 deficit and scoring twice with no timeouts in the final 1:22.
Giants 19, Panthers 16: Graham Gano kicked four field goals, including a 56-yarder with 3:34 to play, to lift the Giants, who are 2-0 for the first time since 2016.
Gano scored 13 of New York’s points against his former team. His 51-yard field goal with 12:31 left in the fourth quarter gave the Giants a 16-13 lead. Less than two minutes later, it was tied again on Eddy Pineiro’s 38-yard field goal for Carolina. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, playing against his hometown team, completed 22 of 34 passes for 176 yards and a touchdown. His key play might have been an 11-yard run for a first down to help New York seal the outcome.
Broncos 16, Texans 9: Russell Wilson was 14-for-31 passing for 219 yards, one touchdown and an interception as the Broncos improved to 1-1. Courtland Sutton had seven receptions for 122 yards and Javonte Williams rushed for 75 yards on 15 carries for Denver. Davis Mills was 19-for-38 passing for 177 yards and Dameon Pierce ran for 69 yards on 15 carries for Houston (0-1-1).
Cowboys 20, Bengals 17: Brett Maher kicked a 50-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Cowboys. Cooper Rush, who started in place of the injured Dak Prescott (thumb), completed three passes for 30 yards to move Dallas to Cincinnati’s 35-yard line. A short Tony Pollard run set up Maher, who kicked the ball just inside the right upright to win the game.
Rams 31, Falcons 27: Matthew Stafford threw for 272 yards and three touchdowns for the Rams. Cooper Kupp had 11 receptions for 108 yards and two touchdowns for the defending Super Bowl champions. The Rams (1-1) led 28-3 with less than four minutes left in the third quarter before the Falcons scored 22 points in span of 13:23 to pull to within 31-25. Jalen Ramsey intercepted Marcus Mariota in the end zone with just over a minute remaining to seal the win.
Jaguars 24, Colts 0: Trevor Lawrence threw for 235 yards and two touchdowns, giving head coach Doug Pederson his first win as head coach of the Jaguars. Lawrence completed 25 of 30 passes in a performance similar to Week 18 last season, when he led Jacksonville to a 26-11 upset of Indianapolis that knocked it out of the AFC playoff picture.
Lions 36, Commanders 27: Rookie Aidan Hutchinson and the Lions’ defense swarmed Washington quarterback Carson Wentz in the first half and then withstood a Commanders’ rally to hold on for a win. Detroits’s Jared Goff threw for 256 yards and four touchdowns, including two to Amon-Ra St. Brown, who finished with nine receptions for 116 yards. St. Brown also had a 58-yard run on a fly sweep, which set up a second-half touchdown.
Cardinals 29, Raiders 23, OT: Byron Murphy scored on a 59-yard fumble return in overtime to give the Cardinals their first win of the season. Arizona overcame a 20-0 halftime deficit and scored a touchdown with no time remaining in regulation and added a two-point conversion to send the game to overtime. Kyler Murray was 31-for-49 for 277 yards and a touchdown passing and added 28 yards and a touchdown rushing for Arizona.