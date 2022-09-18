Former New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo came off the bench for an injured Trey Lance and guided the San Francisco 49ers to a 27-7 victory against the NFC West rival Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif.

Garoppolo completed 13 of 21 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown and also scored on a 1-yard sneak with 1:51 remaining to clinch the victory for the 49ers (1-1).