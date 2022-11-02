Gatsas filly

Gatsas Stables star You’re My Girl, shown winning at Saratoga on Sept. 2, runs Friday in the Grade 1, $2 million Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies in Kentucky.

 NYRA

Mike Gatsas is sweet on his girl.

You’re My Girl, his stellar two-year-old filly, has a date with the best of her age and gender in the $2 million, Grade 1 Juvenile Fillies race as part of the Breeders’ Cup World Thoroughbred Championships at Keeneland Racecourse in Lexington, Kentucky, this weekend.

Horse's owners

MIKE GATSAS