Mike Gatsas is sweet on his girl.
You’re My Girl, his stellar two-year-old filly, has a date with the best of her age and gender in the $2 million, Grade 1 Juvenile Fillies race as part of the Breeders’ Cup World Thoroughbred Championships at Keeneland Racecourse in Lexington, Kentucky, this weekend.
“She’s a really nice filly. She’s special,” said the Manchester businessman who owns and breeds Thoroughbred racehorses under the banner of Gatsas Stables with his son, Matt.
You’re My Girl, whom he purchased in June at auction with partners Randy Hill and the owners of Hidden Brook Farm in Kentucky, will line up in the starting gate as part of the full field of 14 who qualified for the race. It is one of 14 Grade 1 Breeders’ Cup events contested Friday and Saturday featuring the best international horses in each division.
The New York-bred You’re My Girl, who is trained by John Terranova and will be ridden by Hall of Famer John Velazquez, made her debut at Saratoga Race Course on Sept. 2 and it was a celebratory coming-out party. She won the 6-furlongs test by a stunning 14½ lengths.
“She’s spectacular. After we bought her last summer I was at Saratoga and watched her breeze (a timed workout on the track) and said, ‘Wow.’ My whole family was up there and we all loved her.
“She breezed again the day Ted (Gatsas, Mike’s brother and Matt’s uncle) was there. He turned and looked at me and gave me that look, and I said, “I told you.” He said, ‘You were right. She’s the real deal.’ She’s proved that. She’s a good one.”
The filly was so impressive in her first race that Terranova next stepped her all the way up from a maiden race into Grade 1 stakes company against more experienced 2-year-old fillies in the one-mile Frizette stakes at the Belmont at the Big A meet in New York on Oct. 2. Despite the Aqueduct racing strip being sloppy due to heavy rain and having to break from a disadvantageous post position, she set the tempo in the Frizette and battled willingly on the inside when confronted by Chocolate Gelato in the stretch drive, finishing one length behind the post-time favorite.
That performance gave her connections the confidence to enter her for a rematch with Chocolate Gelato in the Breeders’ Cup, and to pay the required $100,000 supplemental fee as she was not nominated as a foal. Chocolate Gelato is the lukewarm 7-2 morning line favorite in a wide-open race.
You’re My Girl is 12-1 in the early line, but she has been in training for the Juvenile Fillies at Keeneland since Oct. 18 and has been lighting it up in her morning workouts. Gatsas thinks she’ll outrun those odds.
“She put in her last work (Oct. 29) and did it nicely with Johnny (Velazquez) on her, so we’ll see what happens,” said Gatsas, who has run graded stakes winners Gander, Shadow Caster and Negligee in a combined four previous Breeders’ Cups. “We’re hoping for the best.”
No one knows better than Gatsas that the ups and downs in this sport are very steep and extremely deep.
Two years ago, he and Randy Hill co-owned Vekoma, who ironically is named for a Dutch roller coaster manufacturer. The multiple G1 winner and the best horse Gatsas has owned throughout four decades in racing was the early favorite for the $2 million Breeders’ Cup Sprint and the leading candidate for the champion Male Sprinter of the Year.
But after traveling from New York to Kentucky, he developed shipping fever a few days before the race and was withdrawn. He was immediately retired from racing to become a stallion at the iconic Spendthrift Farm, which had earlier purchased his breeding rights.
“When he had to be scratched, it was so heartbreaking that I didn’t think I was going to get out of the funk. I think about it all the time. He was doing so good. So good. I really think he would have demolished that field that day. He would have been the champion Sprinter of the Year, plus everything that comes with winning the Breeders’ Cup,” said Gatsas. “But it wasn’t meant to be.”
Now the racing gods have given Gatsas Stables another shot at Breeders’ Cup glory.
“They owe me one, and hopefully, I get it this time. I keep on saying if I couldn’t have that one, they owe me two,” said Gatsas, who was planning to head to Kentucky yesterday.
You’re My Girl, a daughter of Overanalyze and the Indian Charlie mare Peace Queen, has never traveled the 1 1/16 miles distance of the Juvenile Fillies or had to negotiate a two-turn race. Nor has she ever faced a field this salty.
“She’s bred for the distance and to go two turns. She’s got the mind to do it, and the talent. She’s got the speed, so she can get into the race. You can’t teach speed,” said Gatsas. “We’re really excited about her. No matter what happens, she’ll race next year as a three-year-old. I think she’ll be a fun filly to have around.”
Post time for the Grade 1, $2 million Juvenile Fillies is 3:40 p.m. on Friday and can be seen live on USA Network, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports App, and FanDuel TV (formerly TVG).
NBC Sports’ coverage of the entire 2022 Breeders’ Cup starts with Future Stars Friday from 2-6 p.m. (USA Network) and continues with Championship Saturday on Saturday from 1-6 p.m. (NBCSN until 3:30 p.m., NBC from 3:30-6 p.m.). The races are also being shown on FanDuel TV.