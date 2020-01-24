Coco Gauff upset defending champion Naomi Osaka in a dominating 6-3, 6-4 third-round victory on Friday at the Australian Open in Melbourne.
Gauff, 15, became the youngest player ever to eliminate the defending champion at the tournament, needing just 67 minutes to pull off a bit of revenge. In the third round of the U.S. Open in 2019, it was Osaka who crushed Gauff 6-3, 6-0 in 65 minutes.
“Even before the tournament I think almost every player has a belief that they can win it,” Gauff said. “Some stronger than others. I just always have the belief I can win regardless of my opponents.”
Gauff made just 17 unforced errors to 30 for the No. 3 seed Osaka and became the first 15-year old to move into the second week of two Grand Slams since Martina Hingis in 1995 and 1996. Gauff also advanced to the fourth round at Wimbledon.
“I learned a lot from that (2019) U.S. Open,” Gauff said. “Not even just playing against Naomi, but the whole tournament.”
Gauff next will meet No. 14 seed Sofia Kenin, who defeated China’s Shuai Zhang 7-5, 7-6 (7).
Osaka reached deuce on Gauff’s serve in the first game to open the match but could not reach a break point. She won just four more points the rest of the first set on Gauff’s serve.
In the second set, Osaka dropped serve in the opening game but broke serve right back against Gauff. But after Gauff broke Osaka’s serve again to take a 4-3 lead, Gauff did not lose another point on her serve.
It was not the only memorable match of the day as No. 8 seed Serena Williams was eliminated by China’s Qiang Wang.
Wang, the No. 27 seed, will face Ons Jabeur in the fourth round, after the Tunisian beat Caroline Wozniacki in what turned out be Wozniacki’s final professional match.
Federer advances
Roger Federer survived a grueling, five-set battle on Friday at the Australian Open, beating home-country favorite John Millman 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (10-8) to advance to the fourth round.
The win was Federer’s 100th at Melbourne Park, where he has won six Australian Opens. The four-hour, three-minute match came down to the fifth-set tie-breaker, which requires 10 points instead of the traditional seven for a win at the tournament.
The third-seeded Federer was down 0-3 and 4-8 in the tiebreaker but rallied to win the final six points and the match.
“Oh God, it was tough,” an exhausted Federer said after the match.
“I think John played a great match. ... He is a great fighter, a good guy and it came down to the wire at the end.
“A bit of luck maybe goes one way. I had to stay so focused, take the right decision. He was doing all that stuff at the beginning of the match tie-break, coming up with the goods and I thought, ‘OK, I guess I tried.’ I didn’t play too bad after all and I was getting ready to explain myself in the press conference.”
This was Federer’s first five-set victory since the 2018 Australian Open and broke his streak of three straight five-set losses, most recently to Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria in the quarterfinals of the 2019 U.S. Open.
It was Millman who eliminated Federer in the 2018 U.S. Open, beating him in the fourth round 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (3). But the 38-year-old Swiss had just enough to fight off Millman and move to 3-1 all-time against him.
Federer committed an uncharacteristic 82 unforced errors but was helped by 62 winners, including 16 aces.
He credited the 30-year-old Millman, ranked No. 47 in the world, saying he did “such a nice job of not making many mistakes and I was struggling in the forehand cross court, backhand cross c