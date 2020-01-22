There will be no more Eli Manning Super Bowl nightmares for New England.
After 16 seasons in New York, the longtime Giants quarterback announced his retirement on Wednesday night. The team will hold a formal press conference for the 39-year-old with a pair of Super Bowl MVPs.
“It was an honor and privilege to coach Eli, and to go through the wonderful and magnificent moments that he and his teammates provided for all of us in the world championship ’07-’08 and ’11-’12 seasons,” Former coach Tom Coughlin said in a Giants.com statement. “The New York Giants, flagship franchise of the National Football League, have four world championships You have four trophies sitting there. You have (Phil) Simms, you have (Jeff) Hostetler, and you have Eli for two. Eli Manning not only is the quarterback on those great teams, but he is the MVP of the Super Bowls. He’s an incredible big-game performer.”
Those Super Bowls, of course, came at New England’s expense.
They Patriots had their perfect 2007 season punctured when Manning escaped the grasp of three defenders and superglued a ball to David Tyree’s helmet, engineering a late drive to deliver a shocking 17-14 upset.
Manning got the better of the Patriots again in 2012, leading another game-winning drive in the waning moments of Super Bowl XLVI and lifting the Giants to 21-17 championship.
“I have a ton of respect for Eli and all that he’s done,” Bill Belichick said in October. “I wish he’d done a little bit less in a couple games against us.
“He had a great career and he certainly had great games against us,” Belichick said. “He’s a class kid. Knowing Eli I have a lot of respect for him. Having coached the Giants for over a decade I know the things that go with being a quarterback of that franchise. Certainly saw it during my time there. I think he’s handled a lot of things both on and off the field very professionally, like the high-character person that he is with class and professionalism, but at the same time with a high level of competitiveness and a high level of performance.”
Manning, who turned 39 on Jan. 3, said after the regular season ended that he planned to discuss his future with family before making a decision. He said, “I think I can still play,” but added he didn’t see a future with the Giants, noting, “Being a backup is not real fun.”
Manning was benched after Week 2 of the regular season in favor of rookie Daniel Jones, a first-round draft pick who went on to start 12 games. Manning filled in for two starts in Weeks 14 and 15 when Jones was injured, winning his final start at home against the Miami Dolphins.
Taken No. 1 overall out of Mississippi in the 2004 draft by the then-San Diego Chargers, Manning said beforehand he would refuse to play for the franchise. He was traded to the Giants later on draft day in a deal that sent Philip Rivers back to the Chargers.
Manning went on to start 234 of 236 games over 16 seasons, all with New York. That included a run of 210 consecutive regular-season starts and 222 in the regular season or playoffs, streaks that rank third and fourth, respectively, among quarterbacks in NFL history.
Manning wraps up his career with a 117-117 record as a starter, having completed 60.3 percent of his passes for 57,023 yards, 366 touchdowns and 244 interceptions, with a passer rating of 84.1. His best season came in 2011, when he threw for 4,933 yards, 29 touchdowns and 16 interceptions while averaging a career-high 8.1 yards per attempt.