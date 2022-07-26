After its run to the District 2 championship, the Concord 11-12-year-old Little League All-Stars will face District 1 champion Goffstown in the state finals this weekend.
Games 1 and Game 2 of the best-of-three series will be played at 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at Bedford Little League. Game 3, if necessary, is set for next Monday at 5:45 p.m. at Bedford Little League.
The series winner will advance to the Little League New England Regional in Bristol, Conn., which will run Aug. 6-11.
Concord came out of the losers’ bracket and captured the District 2 title on Sunday with a 4-1 home triumph over Portsmouth.
Portsmouth knocked Concord into the losers’ bracket with an 8-5 win in the second game of the tournament. Concord opened with a 5-1 triumph over Rye and rebounded with a 10-3 victory over Laconia after its loss to Portsmouth.
Concord forced Sunday’s game with a 1-0 win over previously unbeaten Portsmouth on Saturday, in which Will Simms hit a walk-off single in the seventh inning.
Concord will face a Goffstown team that cruised to the District 1 title in what will be a rematch of the 2018 state final. Goffstown beat Bedford, 8-1, in the district final.
The 8-10-year-old best-of-three state final will also be played this weekend at Bedford Little League. District 1 champion Salem will face District 2 champion Lamprey River at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Game 3, if necessary, is scheduled for next Monday at 5:45 p.m.