Turck
Allegra Boverman/Union Leader

After its run to the District 2 championship, the Concord 11-12-year-old Little League All-Stars will face District 1 champion Goffstown in the state finals this weekend.

Games 1 and Game 2 of the best-of-three series will be played at 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at Bedford Little League. Game 3, if necessary, is set for next Monday at 5:45 p.m. at Bedford Little League.