Goffstown’s Luke Napierkowski goes under Concord catcher Nolan Walsh to score a fifth-inning run during Saturday’s opener of the Little League state finals in Bedford. Goffstown prevailed 10-0 and will go for a sweep of the best-of-three series Sunday at 1 p.m.
Goffstown’s Owen Dutton delivers a pitch during his victory over Concord in Saturday’s opener of the state Little League finals.
ALEX HALL/UNION LEADER
ALEX HALL/UNION LEADER
Goffstown’s Evan Dionne waits for his pitch during Saturday’s contest.
BEDFORD — Jon Connor put it simply after his Concord 11-12-year-old Little League All-Stars lost Game 1 of its best-of-three state final series against Goffstown on Saturday. Comparing the series to a heavyweight fight, he said Concord “got punched in the mouth.”
Balanced offense and dominant pitching effort from Owen Dutton led Goffstown to a 10-0 five-inning, mercy-rule victory at Bedford Little League’s John Ho Sang Field.
Goffstown will try to win its first state title since 2018 when it takes the field for Game 2 today at 1 p.m. at the same field. If necessary, Game 3 is scheduled for Monday at 5:45 p.m. at Bedford Little League.
“They executed — pitching, hitting, fielding,” Goffstown coach and Owen’s dad Pat Dutton said. “That’s the best you can possibly have at this age.”
Owen Dutton struck out the side in the second and fourth innings. District 2 champion Concord loaded the bases with no out in the top of the first frame but Dutton got out of the jam by retiring its next three batters (pop fly, strikeout, fielder’s choice).
The righty walked one batter and struck out nine over 4⅔ innings and 89 pitches — hitting the pitch limit — hitting before Hunter Uhlmann retired the last batter.
“He’s a baller, he likes to throw hard and he just takes care of business,” Pat Dutton said of his son. “He doesn’t get too high. He doesn’t get too low. He just goes out there and likes to compete.”
Chris Centorino ended the game with his one-out, two-RBI single to deep center field after District 1 champion Goffstown already scored three runs in the fifth. Earlier in the fifth, Carter Smedick knocked in teammates Matty Perkowski and Luke Napierkowski with his one-out double to center field to make it 8-0 Goffstown and then scored on Evan Dionne’s single to right.
Goffstown scored two runs in the first inning, three in the second and one in the fourth to build a 6-0 lead.
Seven Goffstown batters combined for 11 hits. Napierkowski hit three singles, Smedick and Dionne (2-for-4, three RBIs) both had doubles and Dutton drew three walks.
Connor said Goffstown’s bats are comparable to Portsmouth, the team Concord beat twice to win the District 2 title after Portsmouth knocked Concord into the tournament’s losers’ bracket.
“They probably hit five or six balls hard today and our defense let us down a little bit today and that’s kind of what we’ve been priding ourselves on through the year — that we’ve played pretty good defense,” Connor said, “and we let it get away from us a little bit today.”
Rhys Craigue and Henry Thresher both had two hits for Concord. Will Simms, Concord’s starter, allowed seven earned runs on nine hits and four walks alongside three strikeouts over 4⅓ innings and 88 pitches.
Pat Dutton said consistent hitting has become one of the team’s strengths recently. Goffstown won the District 1 final, 8-1, over Bedford and outscored its opponents 19-7 over three games in the tournament.
“I think that’s one of our better aspects is hitting,” Pat Dutton said. “One through 11, they can all hit.”