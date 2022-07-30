BEDFORD — Jon Connor put it simply after his Concord 11-12-year-old Little League All-Stars lost Game 1 of its best-of-three state final series against Goffstown on Saturday. Comparing the series to a heavyweight fight, he said Concord “got punched in the mouth.”

Balanced offense and dominant pitching effort from Owen Dutton led Goffstown to a 10-0 five-inning, mercy-rule victory at Bedford Little League’s John Ho Sang Field.