A 12-year-old boy with autism won a national golf competition in New Zealand after having played only three full rounds of golf.

Bayleigh Teepa-Tarau, playing with borrowed clubs and wearing basketball sneakers, bagged the gold medal in nine-hole golf at the Association of Intermediate and Middle Schools (AIMS) Games, the country's most prestigious sporting event for 11- to 13-year-olds. As a newbie, he did not even have a scoring handicap, an index that rates a player based on their recent performances (he acquired one during the competition).