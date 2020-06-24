Twenty-three more golfers on Wednesday qualified for the 117th New Hampshire Amateur Championship set for next month at Nashua Country Club.
Two qualifiers were held at North Conway Country Club and Keene Country Club, where 14 golfers advanced from North Conway and nine golfers advanced from Keene. Leading the way at each site were Mike Blair (Bretwood GC) with a 73 (+1) at Keene CC, and Rob Zimmerman (Nashua CC) and Ben Dougherty (North Conway CC) tied at even-par, 71 for medalist honors at North Conway CC.
The next qualifier for the State Am is at Beaver Meadow Golf Course on June 28, followed by the final qualifier at Amherst CC on June 29.