The 151st Open Championship

South Africa’s Christo Lamprecht hits a drives during Thursday’s first round of the British Open. Lamprecht, an amateur, is the co-leader along with Tommy Fleetwood and Emiliano Grillo.

 REUTERS

South African amateur Christo Lamprecht and Englishman Tommy Fleetwood set the early pace, and Argentina’s Emiliano Grillo made a monster putt to claim a share of the first-round lead at the 151st British Open on Thursday at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England.

At 5-under 66, the trio was one shot ahead of Antoine Rozner of France, Adrian Otaegui of Spain and American Brian Harman, with a pack of big names giving chase at the final major championship of the year.