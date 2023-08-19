State Amateur Golf Championship
Jack Pepin of Atkinson Resort & Country Club putts during the championship round of the State Am at Manchester Country Club in Bedford last month. Pepin was crowned champ after capturing a 37-hole final.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

If not for a shift in focus, Jack Pepin may have exited the 120th New Hampshire Amateur Championship early instead of winning the tournament.

Pepin, a Plaistow resident and junior on the Southern New Hampshire University men’s golf team, trailed Shane St. Onge through 11 holes in their round-of-64 match at Manchester Country Club.

Previous 2023 winners: January, Brooks Craigue, Concord (hockey); February, Aidan Cox, Northwood (indoor track); March, Caroline Harvey, Salem (hockey); April, Sarah Taylor, Concord (softball); May, Annie Parker, Portsmouth (lacrosse); June, Maddy Wachter, Concord (softball).

