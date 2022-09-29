Julianna Megan entered the New Hampshire Women’s Amateur Championship last month with more than reasonable title aspirations.
The 17-year-old from Hooksett aimed to play consistently, shoot in the 70s and not watch the leaderboard over the three-round stroke-play tournament at Concord Country Club.
Megan’s approach was a championship-winning one.
The Hoodkroft CC member shot an 18-over 228 (78-77-73) before winning a two-hole playoff against 16-year-old June Doerr to secure her first Women’s Am title on Aug. 3.
For winning the tournament, Megan was named the August Apple Therapy Services/Bedford Ambulatory Surgical Center/Express MED Athlete of the Month by the New Hampshire Union Leader Board of Judges.
The Pinkerton Academy of Derry senior did not know she was in title contention until accidentally glancing at the leaderboard cart around the 15th hole of her third round.
“I was just hoping to play a consistent three days of golf that I can be proud of,” Megan said of her mindset entering the tournament. “I developed as a golfer over the past year and (I’m) definitely more capable of at least just shooting in the 70s. I was pretty positive going into it.”
Megan, who finished runner-up to Doerr at the New Hampshire Golf Association Girls Junior Championship in July, carded five bogeys and a double bogey over her 8-over 78 first round. In her second round, Megan parred three holes she bogeyed the previous day and birdied the 14th hole, which she earned a double bogey on in the first round.
Doerr, an Abenaqui CC member, led the field after the first round with her even-par 70. Amy Dickison, who finished fifth, overtook the lead entering the third round. The Breakfast Hill Golf Club member shot a 76 and 75 over the first two days. Doerr carded a 14-over 84 in the second round.
Megan said she went into the third round just looking to keep refining her play, making par on holes she previously bogeyed and eliminating a stroke here and there.
“I wasn’t really thinking about winning — just trying to put up a decent score, make some up-and-downs if I needed to and just shoot a score that was reflective of how I had developed as a golfer,” Megan said.
In her third round, Megan birdied the first hole, bogeyed the next two and parred the rest of the front nine. She birdied the 12th hole sandwiched between two bogeys, bogeyed the 16th hole and parred the rest on the back nine.
Megan said she putted well throughout the tournament’s three rounds and that part of her game was key in her playoff against Doerr.
On the first playoff hole — the par-5 17th hole which, Megan said, had a difficult pin placement — Megan sunk about a 12-foot putt for birdie. Doerr answered with about a 2-foot birdie putt to extend the match.
Megan said her putt on Hole 17 was one of her best of the summer and joked she’s not sure she could replicate it if she had to.
“I knew she put it closer than me and I knew I had a little work to do,” Megan said, “so I was really just (thinking), ‘Keep playing, don’t let it get into your head. She could still miss her first birdie putt. Just play your game, whatever happens happens.’ I wasn’t too rattled.”
Megan then tapped in an easy putt for par on the par-4 18th hole and clinched the Women’s Am title when Doerr missed about a 3-foot par putt that was just short and curled wide left.
This past Women’s Am, Megan said, helped her learn more about the mental aspect of the game and the importance of staying calm during a tournament.
“It’s just another boost of confidence that you can play three consistent days and that can be enough,” she said. “Being No. 1 isn’t all that far away if you don’t want it to be.”
Other athletes considered for the August award were Nashua Silver Knights baseball player Shane McNamara, Concord Little League 11-12-year-old All-Star player Henry Thresher, amateur golfer Tara Watt and runner Shane Whalen.
McNamara, a Londonderry resident, batted .444 (16-for-36) with 10 runs scored, six RBIs and three walks over 10 August games for the Silver Knights, including their five-game playoff run to the Futures Collegiate Baseball League title.
Thresher pitched 5⅓ scoreless innings and went 1-for-5 with three walks as Concord went 1-2 over its three Little League New England Regional games last month.
Watt, a Manchester resident and Derryfield CC member, won the New Hampshire Women’s Mid-Amateur Championship after two rounds of stroke play on her home course on Aug. 18 after tying Eva Gonzales for third place at the Women’s Am.
Whalen, a 33-year-old Hooksett resident, won the Cigna/Elliot Corporate 5K in Manchester on Aug. 11 in 15 minutes, 8.7 seconds. He also placed 10th overall and fourth in the men’s 30-34-year-old division in the AutoFair 10-miler on Aug. 27 in Auburn with a time of 53:03.9.
Previous 2022 winners: January, Jackson Marshall, Hooksett (basketball); February, Brooke Paquette, Hudson (basketball); March, Geo Baker, Derry (basketball); April, Kyle Maurice, Exeter (baseball); May, Nate Fletcher, Greenland (outdoor track and field); June, Kristen Beebe, Brentwood (softball); July, Brandon Gillis, Nashua (golf).
To submit a nomination for future Athlete of the Month consideration, email the Union Leader Sports Department at sports@unionleader.com and enter “Athlete of the Month” in the subject line.