Megan holds trophy after winning women's amateur

Hooksett’s Julianna Megan holds the trophy after the New Hampshire Women’s Amateur Championship at Concord Country Club in August.

 NHGA

Julianna Megan entered the New Hampshire Women’s Amateur Championship last month with more than reasonable title aspirations.

The 17-year-old from Hooksett aimed to play consistently, shoot in the 70s and not watch the leaderboard over the three-round stroke-play tournament at Concord Country Club.