Despite driving rains that wreaked havoc on the golf course, Hooksett's Rich Berberian has managed to hang on to the lead after 36 holes at the New Hampshire Open.
But he has some company.
Berberian shot a 3-under-par 68 to finish with a two-round total of 134 and a share of the lead heading into Friday's final round at Manchester Country Club.
Chris Crawford, of Bensalem, Penn., beat the rain but dealt with a blustery wind in firing a 5-under 66 to pull into a tie with Berberian.
"I got off to kind of a rough start (Wednesday); I started on 10," Crawford told the New Hampshire Golf Association website. "And then I made the turn and played really well on the front nine to finish up in the afternoon.
"So, I felt kind of good starting back up on that nine (Thursday). I felt like maybe I could keep what I had going there. I was able to do that, making a couple birdies there on the front and kept it going.”
As the leader after the first round, Berberian got a later start off the tee and had to endure difficult conditions and an hour-long weather delay in the middle of his round.
Berberian and Crawford will be joined in the final grouping by Jack Casler, of Garden City, N.Y., who matched Crawford's low round of 66 and stands two strokes off the lead at 136.
Mark Brown of Oyster Bay, N.Y. (137), and Ross Pringle of Titusville, Penn. (137), are three strokes off the pace while Shawn Warren of Falmouth, Maine (138), and Jay Card of Shelter Island, N.Y. (138) are four back.
Alex Bickle of Reinholds, Penn., and James Hervol of Hopkinton, Mass., are tied for 8th at 139 while Hunter Howell of Odessa, Fla., and Zachary Lese of Silver Springs, Md., are tied for 10th at 140.
Ryan Cowette of Bedford shot a 67 to surge into a tie for the low amateur score with North Hampton's Ryan Quinn at 141. Ryan Zetterholm of Dover (143), Jack Pepin of Plaistow (145) and Mac Webster of Melvin Village (145) complete the all-New Hampshire field who will vie for the amateur title.
Other New Hampshire golfers who made the cut for Friday's final round include Greg Gionfriddo of New Boston (142), Brendan Hunter of Nashua (142), Mike Martel of New Ipswich (143), Matthew Arvanitis of Hooksett (143) and Ryan Moseley of Bedford (144).