RYE — There were two holes where Brandon Gillis appeared to be in trouble during Saturday afternoon’s round of match play at Abenaqui Country Club, but he quickly found a way to escape each time. That ability to not let small problems become larger ones played a major role in his 3-and-1 victory over Jim Cilley in the 119th New Hampshire Amateur golf championship’s final match.
Gillis, a 23-year-old Nashua resident, was 3-up when his tee shot landed in the front bunker on the par-3 ninth hole. Instead of losing the hole, however, he holed out from the sand to extend his lead.
Then, after Cilley won the 10th hole with a birdie, Gillis stopped Cilley’s momentum when he chipped in from off the green to halve the 11th hole and remain 3-up.
“It’s very disturbing doing that to your opponent in match play,” Gillis said. “I know because it’s been done to me.
“Nine was huge because the 4-up cushion was nice. I would say that (the chip-in on No. 11) was a much easier shot. I had a good feeling about it.”
Gillis, who was representing Sky Meadow Country Club, has one more season with the University of Rhode Island golf team. He lost to James Pleat in the final match of last year’s State Am, but never trailed Saturday.
Cilley, a 41-year-old Laconia Country Club member, won his only State Am in 2011. He kept hanging around Saturday, but squandered an opportunity when he missed a 7-foot putt on the 15th hole that could have cut his deficit to one hole with three to play.
“I was disappointed with that putt,” Cilley said. “I got down early and just kept battling. When we got to nine and he hit it into the bunker I said, ‘Well there’s the break I need.’ I ended up being down four instead.
“Then I still feel OK after I make the birdie on 10. It’s not very often a guy holes out a bunker shot and then two holes later chips in. That’s why he’s the champ, right?”
Gillis earned the No. 6 seed via his score in the tournament’s two days of stroke play. He beat three former champions in match play en route to his first State Am championship: Cilley, Pleat and Matt Burroughs.
The match ended on the 35th hole, when Cilley’s tee shot drifted right and he had to punch out onto the fairway. He ended up making a bogey after missing a 5-foot putt.
Gillis won $750 worth of pro shop merchandise for his victory.
Cilley won $600 worth of merchandise
“This means the world,” Gillis said. “I’ve been wanting to win this ever since I first started playing in it at Hanover (2018). I really want to thank Jim. There was no letting up because he’s such a solid player.”
Cilley shot an 81 on the first day of stroke play and entered match play seeded 48th.
“I’ll probably have nightmares about nine and 11 for a while,” he said. “Those were holes I thought I was going to win.”