The 151st Open Championship

Brian Harman poses with the Claret Jug after winning the British Open on Sunday at Royal Liverpool.

 REUTERS

Brian Harman shot a 1-under-par 70 on Sunday to win his first major title at the 151st British Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England.

Harman, 36, lifted the Claret Jug with a final score of 13-under 271, winning by six strokes after maintaining the five-shot lead he protected since Friday.