PGA: The Open Championship - Third Round

Brian Harman reacts after his chip shot onto the 18th green during the third round of the British Open at Royal Liverpool on Saturday.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

HOYLAKE, England — American Brian Harman shot a third-round 69 to lead the British Open by five shots as Spaniard Jon Rahm soared into contention with a course-record 63 at Royal Liverpool on Saturday.

Harman, seeking his first major title, dropped two shots in the first four holes before birdies at the fifth, ninth, 12th and 13th took him to 12 under par, five ahead of American Cameron Young and six up on Rahm.