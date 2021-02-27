Despite closing his round with bogey at 18, Brooks Koepka shot a 6-under 66 on Friday to take the second-round lead at the World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession in Bradenton, Fla.
Koepka recorded seven birdies before making bogey on his final hole to stand at 11-under, 133 total, and take a one-shot lead over Australia’s Cameron Smith, who also shot 66, Billy Horschel (67) and Collin Morikawa, who tied the course record with 64.
“Yeah, it’s one of those things where I feel like if I’ve had good numbers this week, ball-striking it really well where I feel like I can get it close and can take advantage of those good numbers,” said Keopka regarding some favorable yardages during his round. “Just got to play the par 5s a little better.”
Koepka made two birdies on four of the par-5s, taking advantage at Nos. 7 and 17. He made two other birdies on the front — at Nos. 1 and 8 — and three more on the back, including three in a row on 15 through 17.
This is the eighth career 36-hole lead or co-lead for Koepka, and he’s converted two of them into victories at the 2017 U.S. Open and 2019 PGA Championship. The World No. 12 player is out to become this season’s first multiple winner after capturing the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open on Feb. 7.
He’s also chasing just his second WGC title. Koepka won the 2019 FedEx St. Jude Invitational and has six other top-10s in 17 previous WGC appearances.
Rounding out leaderboard’s the top five at 9-under are Tony Finau (67), who lost in a playoff last week at the Genesis Invitational, Webb Simpson (69) and Matthew Fitzpatrick (69).
Bryson DeChambeau also fired a 64 on Friday to tie course record and improved by 13 strokes over his first-round 77.
He made just one bogey and nine birdies to his career-high mark for birdies in a round in a PGA Tour event.
Defending champion Patrick Reed was 6-under through 13 holes before bogeys on two of his final five holes led to a 4-under 68. He stands tied for eighth at 8-under with Kevin Kisner (69).