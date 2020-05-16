Live golf returns to your TV screen today with the TaylorMade Driving Relief charity skins match.
World No. 1 Rory McIlory will team with Dustin Johnson against Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff, Fowler’s fellow Oklahoma State product. Wolff, 21, was the NCAA individual champion last year and then won the 3M Open in Minnesota in July in his third PGA Tour start as a pro.
“I hope we can provide some respite and entertainment for those tuning in across the globe,” McIlroy said.
Golf fans are fired up for the TV debut of Seminole, a 1929 Donald Ross design in Juno Beach, Fla., that’s ranked 12th on Golf Digest’s list of America’s Greatest Courses.
Mike Tirico will provide commentary from his home in Michigan. Analyst Paul Azinger also will be off site.
Serious star power next Sunday
A second COVID-19 relief fundraiser will take place May 24, and this one features four of the world’s most famous athletes: Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning will duel Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady in “The Match: Champions for Charity.”
TBS and TNT will televise the competition, which features nine holes of best ball and nine of modified alternate shot.
“I actually thought I was going to be Tiger’s partner,” Brady said. “But Peyton’s dad called and switched the teams.”
Mickelson defeated Woods two years ago in a goofy $9 million, 22-hole match in Las Vegas that concluded under floodlights with players firing wedges from the practice green at Shadow Creek.
This one will take place at Woods’ home course, Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Fla.
Sportsbooks installed Woods and Manning as minus-175 favorites (bet $175 to win $100), with Brady and Manning plus-150. Manning is said to be a 6-handicap, Brady an 8.
Manning won the promotional video call, saying: “I’ll be honest, I’ve never played Tom very well on his home turf. Maybe this is considered a neutral site. I would have loved to have had this in a place where they don’t like Tom very much — Indianapolis, Denver, Boston after he betrayed them and broke their hearts.”
... But I think the teams are fair. Phil chose the right partner in Tom. Together they have 11 championships. Tiger and I have 17, the way I counted it ... (his) 15 plus my two.”