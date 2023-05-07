Wyndham Clark pulled away from Xander Schauffele to earn his first PGA Tour victory and a $3.6 million check at the Wells Fargo Championship on Sunday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

At a star-packed "designated event" with a purse of $20 million, the 80th-ranked golfer in the world played his best golf over the weekend to break away from the field, following Saturday's round of 63 with a 3-under 68.