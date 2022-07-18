Sam Maurice putts during the first round of the Mike Ryan Memorial Tournament at Derryfield Country Club in Manchester on Monday. Maurice shot a 74 and is in third place entering Tuesday’s second round.
Sam Maurice watches his drive during the Mike Ryan Memorial Tournament at Derryfield Country Club in Manchester on Monday. Maurice shot a 74 and is in third place entering Tuesday's second round.
DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER
Mitch Cormier of Walpole and Ryan Rankins of Bedford each fired a 2-over-par 72 on Monday to share the lead after the first round of the Mike Ryan Memorial Tournament at Manchester’s Derryfield Country Club.
Cormier helped his cause with three birdies while Rankins was among the more consistent golfers on the course, posting 12 pars across the 18 holes.
Sam Maurice of Auburn sat a shot back at 74 while Jascha Johnston of Exeter and Ronan MacDonald of Brentwood were two back at 75. Hunter Duncan of Bow, Myles O’Quinn of Durham and Orion Murphy of Keene were tied for sixth at 76 while Calvin Reilly of Litchfield and Sean Toscano of Bedford were tied for ninth at 77.
The tournament continues Tuesday at 8 a.m. at Derryfield CC .