After earning co-medalist honors following Monday’s stroke-play first round of the Mike Ryan Memorial Tournament, Mitch Cormier didn’t lose much focus with the start of match play.
The top-seeded Cormier, of Walpole, advanced to the boys elite championship semifinals on Tuesday with a pair of 3-and-1 victories at Derryfield Country Club. He was joined in the semifinals by second-seeded and co-medalist Ryan Rankins of Bedford, fifth seed Jascha Johnson of Exeter, and third seed Sam Maurice of Auburn.
In the girls elite championship flight, fourth-seeded Lauren Mauch of Hollis defeated Meghan Blood of Warner in 19 holes. Top seed Julianna Megan of Hooksett, second-seeded Delaney Nadeau and third-seeded Teagan Nadeau, sisters from Lee, all had byes into the semifinals.
Cormier beat Calvin Reilly of Litchfield to reach the semis, while Rankins advanced when Myles O’Quinn of Durham conceded in their quarterfinal round match. Johnston beat Wyatt Burbank of Peterborough in 21 holes to get to the semis while Maurice beat Hunter Duncan 4-and-3.
On Wednesday morning, Cormier will face Johnson and Rankins tees off against Maurice with the winners advancing to the final round, to be played in the afternoon.
On the girls’ side, Megan faces Mauch while the Nadeaus square off in the other semifinal. The winners will play in the afternoon final.