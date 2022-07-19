Mike Ryan Memorial
Alex Smith follows through on his drive during the first round of the Mike Ryan Memorial Tournament at Derryfield Country Club in Manchester on Monday.

After earning co-medalist honors following Monday’s stroke-play first round of the Mike Ryan Memorial Tournament, Mitch Cormier didn’t lose much focus with the start of match play.

The top-seeded Cormier, of Walpole, advanced to the boys elite championship semifinals on Tuesday with a pair of 3-and-1 victories at Derryfield Country Club. He was joined in the semifinals by second-seeded and co-medalist Ryan Rankins of Bedford, fifth seed Jascha Johnson of Exeter, and third seed Sam Maurice of Auburn.