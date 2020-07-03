Bryson DeChambeau carded a 5-under-par round of 67 on Friday to grab a share of the lead after the morning wave during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.
DeChambeau sits at 11 under entering the weekend along with Mark Hubbard, Matthew Wolff and Ireland's Seamus Power.
After opening with a 66 on Thursday, DeChambeau was bogey-free in his second round thanks to executing on several difficult up-and-downs from off the green.
"Coming off with a clean card today makes me feel really good," he said. "If I can make birdie on all the par 5s on the weekend, that's 8 under right there. Make a couple birdies on some short par 4s, I feel like that would be a good number, something like that."
Wolff's 8-under 64 is the low round of the tournament thus far and he reached 12 under before a bogey on his second to last hole of the day. Wolff reeled off six consecutive birdies during his round, tying the longest streak of his career previously set during his victory at last year's 3M Open.
It marks a big turnaround for the 21-year-old after he missed two cuts since the PGA Tour resumed play last month. He hasn't posted a top-20 since the limited-field Tournament of Champions in January.
"I really think it was the mindset that helped me, just being free and not worrying about the outcome and keeping it simple," he said. "It feels like I've always kind of been on that nine on the Friday, on the final nine worrying about the cut and it was nice coming down the stretch not worrying about that."
Kevin Kisner, who holed out for eagle from 162 yards on the sixth hole, is a shot off the lead at 10 under along with Austria's Sepp Straka.
NOTES: Among those to miss the cut include former Masters champions Patrick Reed and Bubba Watson, both at 2 under for the tournament. ... Talor Gooch withdrew due to a back injury following an opening-round 76. He joined Wyndham Clark, who withdrew on Thursday due to a similar ailment.
--Field Level Media