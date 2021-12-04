World No. 7 Bryson DeChambeau survived a double bogey on the way to posting the low score of the tournament through two rounds Friday at the Hero World Challenge.
The 28-year-old DeChambeau fired an 8-under 64 to move to 11-under 133 at Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas, rebounding from an opening round of 69. He took a one-shot lead at the Tiger Woods-hosted event over world No. 2 Collin Morikawa (66), No. 13 Tony Finau (66) and No. 16 Brooks Koepka (67).
The eight-time Tour winner got off to a solid start with a birdie at the first hole and carded three more before making the turn. DeChambeau proceeded to reel off five more over his first six holes on the back nine before the “hiccup” at No. 16, where he found the waste area bushes left of the fairway.
Although the Hero is not considered an official PGA Tour event and does not award FedExCup points, it does award Official World Golf Rankings points and marks DeChambeau’s first start in the new season. He’s made two previous appearances in the limited-field, invitational event, finishing tied for 12th in the fall of 2018 and placing 15th in 2019.
The event was not held last year due to the pandemic.
Last season, DeChambeau was seventh on the FedExCup standings with 20 cuts made in 22 starts and nine top 10s, including wins at the 2020 U.S. Open and the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational.
World rankings points are particularly precious for Morikawa, who has a chance to take over the No. 1 ranking from Spain’s Jon Rahm.
Morikawa’s 66 Friday included six birdies, two bogeys and an eagle.
First-round co-leaders Daniel Berger (69), Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy (71) and Mexico’s Abraham Ancer (73) all fell off the top of the leaderboard as world No. 18 Sam Burns vaulted eight spots with a bogey-free 65 to tie for sixth.