Bryson DeChambeau completed a solid week with a final-round 7-under 65 to win the Rocket Mortgage Classic by three shots over Matthew Wolff on Sunday in Detroit.
DeChambeau carded eight birdies and one bogey in his final trip around Detroit Golf Club to finish at 23-under 265. It is his sixth career PGA Tour victory.
DeChambeau finished strong with three consecutive birdies. The run began when he sank a 30-foot putt on the 16th hole.
DeChambeau, who bulked up while golf was on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, averaged 350.6 yards per drive for the week, including 360.5 on Sunday.
Kevin Kisner shot 66 and finished third at 18-under 270. Kisner made six birdies during a bogey-free round.
Ryan Armour (72), Canada’s Adam Hadwin (67), and England’s Tyrrell Hatton (68) and Danny Willett (66) tied for fourth at 16 under.