GRANTHAM — One month ago, Evan Desjardins had a rough start at the New Hampshire State Amateur golf tournament.
How rough? He took an 11 on the first hole he played, the par-4 10th, of the first day of competition at Nashua Country Club. He didn’t make the tournament cut.
But the Atkinson Resort & Country Club standout has bounced back nicely from those frustrations, opening August with a dominating and consistent three-day show to earn his first New Hampshire Golf Association Boys Junior Championship at Eastman Golf Links.
Desjardins, who turns 17 later this month and is going into his senior year at Salem High School, closed out the title with a 3-over round of 74 under sunny skies on Wednesday. His 70-73-74—217 total for the tournament gave him a six-stroke victory over Colin McCaigue of Amherst Country Club at 77-74-72—223.
Mathew Gover, also out of Atkinson Resort, was two strokes further back at 77-74-74--225.
“This is definitely my most meaningful win, for sure,” Desjardins said. “I just hit it so solid all week. I’m really proud of the golf that I played.”
Desjardins carded a 1-under 70 on Monday — which stood as the only subpar round of the tournament — and rolled from there. He held a four-shot lead after day one and upped that to six shots going into Wednesday and was never really threatened from there.
His tee shots were regularly in the fairway and he did not score over a bogey on any hole during the tournament.
A distant cry from his start at the State Am, which Desjardins learned from, he said.
“I hit it right on my second shot because I had a tough lie,” Desjardins said. “It was very thickly wooded, a really tough spot to be. It wasn’t marked hazard so I ended up having to take three unplayable lies and then I made three swings at it and finally got it out. I ended up making an 11, which was really, really tough to come back from. I was kind of frustrated with myself and then I really tried to put it behind me.”
He’s done that.
“I struck the ball real well all week,” Desjardins said. “It was not quite as good today, but I think the farthest I missed the fairway all week was three yards. I didn’t really get into trouble.”
That’s his game.
“He’s very consistent off the tee, one of the best,” said Gover, a clubmate at Atkinson who played in the lead group with Desjardins on Tuesday and Wednesday. “He may not be the longest, but he never puts himself in trouble.”
Gover, also a hockey goalie, finished up his sophomore season at Tabor Academy in the spring. He was third in the tournament at 74-77-74 — 225 and Mitchell Cormier of Hooper Golf Club was another stroke back in fourth.
McCaigue was runner-up in the tournament for the second straight year. He had one of Wednesday’s three 72s in the Championship Flight — the best cards of the day — with Elliot Wallace of Manchester Country Club and Evan Rollins of Laconia Country Club. Rollins and Wallace were tied for fifth in the tournament with Jack Meehan of Hanover Country Club at 227.
A Brookline resident, McCaigue just graduated from the Derryfield School and is headed to Middlebury College, where he plans to play golf.
McCaigue started his Wednesday round with a pair of birdies and was ready to put some pressure on if Desjardins faltered on the tight course.
“If you’re playing well, if you’re making your shots how you are envisioning them, you can make a lot of birdies here,” McCaigue said. “But because it is very narrow, if you don’t have control of your golf ball, it’s easy to put a couple into the woods here and there and make a high number.”
Desjardins conceded little.
“Evan played great,” McCaigue said. “It’s not easy to play with such a big lead and he kept it together and played some really solid golf. He was very consistent and that’s very impressive on a course like this because it is so narrow. He played some amazing golf. Congrats to him.”
Desjardins conferred with his Salem High coach, Ben Adams, during the week. He and McCaigue also work with Patrick Gocklin at KGolf 360 in Manchester.
Late in Wednesday’s round, Desjardins had consecutive bogeys on holes No. 14 and 15.
“When I was walking from the 15th green to the 16th tee I said, ‘All right, I’m going to put that behind me, regain my composure,’” Desjardins said.
He proceeded to hit a super 3-wood shot to within 16 feet on his second shot on the par-5 16th hole. He didn’t make the eagle putt, but the easy birdie putt put him back on track.
Desjardins put the back-to-back bogeys behind him and regained his composure. Kind of like how he handled adversity at the State Am.
“It seems like a while ago,” Desjardins said. “I’ve definitely improved my mental game as well as my ball striking since then, for sure.”
Gunnar Senatore of Amherst Country Club had the day’s best round — an even par 71 — playing in the First Flight. He was second in the First Flight at 83-78-71--232. Sam Hopkins of Candia Woods Golf Links won the First Flight at 81-75-72--228.