SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Phil Mickelson’s love affair with his hometown fans was put on hold when a spectator’s phone “dinged” him several times during the opening round at the U.S. Open on Thursday.
A day after his 51st birthday, Mickelson was hardly in a celebratory mood after a four-over-par 75 at Torrey Pines left his hopes of completing the career grand slam hanging by a thread.
Normally reluctant to say anything remotely critical of fans, Mickelson was clearly frustrated enough to address the issue after being distracted by a phone “dinging” several times as he prepared for his second shot at his fourth hole, the par-five 13th.
Mickelson prefaced his remarks by acknowledging that dealing with distractions was part of professional golf now that crowds have returned following the lifting of coronavirus restrictions.
“But I don’t understand why you just can’t turn that little button on the side into silent,” he said. “I probably didn’t deal with it internally as well as I could have, or as well as I need to.
“It’s the video ding. They just kept going off. Look, it did it the next three or four shots thereafter, too, so it’s not like that’s the first time, it’s just that you had to ask three times.
“You have to be able to let that go and not let it get to you and be able to kind of compose yourself and regather your thoughts and so forth, but they certainly didn’t do me any favors, either.”
Mickelson’s mood at the hole soured even further when he ran up a bogey after hitting his second shot into a hazard and then taking a penalty shot.
Xander Schauffele, playing in the same group as Mickelson, also spoke of phone distractions.
“I had one go off right in my downswing on 14,” Schauffele said.
“I think we’ll give the fans a little break. They haven’t been out in a while either, but if they could silence their phones ... that would be great for us.”
The U.S. Open comes less than a month after Mickelson became the oldest ever major champion when he won the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island.
Mickelson is a six-time U.S. Open runner-up, the only trophy missing from his major resume.
Henley starts fast
Russell Henley matched his U.S. Open career low to grab the clubhouse lead. World No. 63 Henley, who entered the week riding a string of poor results, birdied his final hole for a four-under-par 67 that left him one shot ahead of former British Open champion Francesco Molinari.
Two-time champion Brooks Koepka was a shot back, tied with Xander Schauffele, who as the hometown boy was enjoying plenty of support from the limited spectators in attendance.
“I just kept playing solid, hitting fairways, giving myself birdie looks, and felt good with the putter,” said Henley. “Felt like I was reading the greens well and hitting my lines. Just hung in there.”
The start was delayed by 90 minutes as players were greeted by a blanket of fog that covered the South Course, which sits atop the cliffs overlooking the Pacific Ocean, and ensured that first round would not be completed on Thursday.
Henley, who went out in the fourth group off the first tee, started his day with a bogey but was nearly flawless the rest of the way as he worked his way around a challenging course with narrow fairways lined by punishing rough.
Seeking his fourth PGA Tour win and first in over four years, Henley capped his round in style when he reached the par-five 18th green in two for a routine two-putt birdie.
Four-times major winner Koepka, who finished runner-up at last month’s PGA Championship, started on the back nine and was cruising along at four under and alone in front until a bogey at the par-three third where his tee shot landed in a penalty area.
World number 10 Koepka then added another bogey at the par-four seventh following a wayward tee shot and could not close the gap over his final two holes.
“Yeah, I mean, you can’t win it today but you can definitely lose it,” said Koepka. “Pretty pleased. Not the best, but I’ll definitely take it.”
MICKELSON STRUGGLES
PGA Championship winner Mickelson, playing a day after his 51st birthday and a month after becoming golf’s oldest major winner, made two late bogeys en route to a four-over-par 75 that left the record six-times runner-up eight shots back of Henley.
Mickelson, who grew up playing city-owned Torrey Pines, started his day at the par-four 10th where he failed to get up and down from a greenside bunker and made bogey.
The left-hander took a penalty stroke at the par-five 13th after his approach shot settled in a bush near the green. His next shot hit the flag stick and ricocheted back into the rough from where he got up and down for bogey.
Mickelson dropped another stroke at the par-four 15th where he struggled with the thick rough lining the narrow fairways but got a stroke back at the par-four 17th where he drained a nine-foot birdie putt but was undone by two late bogeys.
“I had some chances to get the round a little bit better. Fought hard, made a lot of short putts to kind of keep myself in it and then I ended up bogeying six and seven,” said Mickelson.