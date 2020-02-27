Tom Lewis conjured up his inner Nick Faldo in earning a share of the first-round lead with a bogey-free four-under-par 66 in strong winds at the Honda Classic in windy Florida on Thursday.
Lewis joined Harris English one stroke ahead of a large group on a day when Brooks Koepka made a triple-bogey and a double-bogey on his way to a 74 in the demanding conditions at water-lined PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens.
Lewis hails from the same Welwyn Garden City Golf Club in southern England as Faldo, who famously parred every hole in the final round to win the 1987 British Open at Muirfield.
"Bogey-free to me is big," world No. 57 Lewis told PGA Tour Radio. "It was cold this morning. I wouldn't have expected to have not dropped a shot."
Lewis won the secondary Korn Ferry Tour Championship last year and was promoted to the PGA Tour, but has made a poor start to his rookie season with four missed cuts in as many starts.
Harris credited his score to a hot putter, something that was impossible to dispute considering he did not miss a putt from inside 15 feet.
World No. 3 Koepka gave the leaders an eight-shot head start.
"I didn't feel like I played that bad," said the four-time major champion. "I didn't even hit bad shots and I was getting penalized, (including) two in the water on six.
"There's a lot of water out here."