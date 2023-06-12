PGA: RBC Canadian Open - Final Round

Nick Taylor leaps into the arms of his caddie after sinking an eagle putt on the 18th hole to win the RBC Canadian Open on Sunday in Toronto.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

A week for the PGA Tour that began with the biggest and most controversial off-course news in decades ended with one of the most memorable and galvanizing non-major moments in the sport's recent history.

With a 72-foot eagle putt Sunday in a playoff, Canada's Nick Taylor became his country's first winner of the Canadian Open in 69 years.