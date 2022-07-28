Evan Rollins of Laconia Country Club tees off on the 9th hole during the New Hampshire Junior Championship Wednesday at the Country Club of New Hampshire in North Sutton. Rollins won the tournament on Thursday.
NORTH SUTTON — For as much stress as Evan Rollins felt on the final day of the New Hampshire Golf Association Junior Championship, June Doerr was just as relaxed.
Rollins, 18, edged out dual runners-up Sam Maurice and Jascha Johnston by one stroke at Country Club of New Hampshire on Thursday to win his first boys NHGA Junior Championship. This year marked Rollins’ fourth and final appearance in the three-day stroke play tournament.
Doerr, 16, began and finished the final 18 holes of the girls NHGA Junior Championship with a 10-stroke lead to win the tournament for the first time.
Rollins, a Laconia CC member, said he had never played the course before and felt he was consistent throughout the tournament. The Laconia High School graduate and soon-to-be Southern New Hampshire University freshman shot a 1-over-par 73 in Tuesday’s opening round and overtook Hoodkroft CC’s Jeremy Burke for the lead after posting a 2-over 74 on Day 2. “My putting wasn’t the greatest all week but I was able to hit the ball well and stay in it,” said Rollins, a lefty.
Rollins, who will play for the SNHU men’s team, had a two-stroke lead on Youth on Course’s Johnston and Portsmouth CC’s Connor Allard at the turn after recording a birdie and a bogey on the front nine. He birdied No. 11 but bogeys on the 14th, 15th and 17th holes left him with a one-stroke advantage over Hoodkroft CC’s Maurice, who was in his four-player group on Thursday, and Johnston.
Maurice (76-72-74) birdied both the 10th and 14th holes, bogeyed the 15th and 16th and recovered with a par on the 17th hole. Johnston (76-75-71) bogeyed the 10th and 16th holes but parred the rest of the back nine.
“The front nine, I was playing good,” Rollins said. “I had a few-shot lead at that point. Towards the end, it started getting a bit closer. It was a little stressful there towards the end definitely.”
Doerr, an Abenaqui CC member, aimed for a fun final round on Thursday after building her sizable advantage over the girls field.
The soon-to-be Winnacunnet of Hampton junior had a six-stroke lead after shooting a 5-over 77 over what she considered a rough first round. She rebounded on Wednesday with a 1-under 71 over a second round in which she carded four bogeys, all of which came on the back nine, and five birdies.
“I think things just came together nicely,” Doerr said of her second round. “More putts started to drop.”
Outside of a practice round before the tournament, Doerr had not played the course before. The Hampton Falls resident said the greens rolled true but had a lot of slope to them and she learned the importance of staying in the fairways on the course during the tournament.
Doerr made the turn in the final round at 3-over par and finished with a 6-over 78 on Thursday.
Hoodkroft CC’s Julianna Megan finished with a 20-over 236 (83-75-78) to take home the runner-up trophy. The soon-to-be Pinkerton Academy of Derry senior bogeyed three holes and double-bogeyed the third hole on the front nine but posted a birdie on the sixth hole and parred all but the 15th hole (bogey) on the back nine.
Doerr said she is now looking ahead to next week’s New Hampshire Women’s Amateur Championship at Concord Country Club. The three-day stroke-play tournament will begin next Monday.
Doerr’s plan for the state’s biggest women’s tournament is a simple one.
“Just keep on doing what I’m doing,” she said. “It seems to be working.”