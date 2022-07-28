NORTH SUTTON — For as much stress as Evan Rollins felt on the final day of the New Hampshire Golf Association Junior Championship, June Doerr was just as relaxed.

Rollins, 18, edged out dual runners-up Sam Maurice and Jascha Johnston by one stroke at Country Club of New Hampshire on Thursday to win his first boys NHGA Junior Championship. This year marked Rollins’ fourth and final appearance in the three-day stroke play tournament.